The Bear’s Den, February 8, 2024

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears should keep Justin Fields, pass on Caleb Williams, says Torry Holt – NBC Sports Chicago - Former Rams star Torry Holt believes the Bears’ QB question has an easy answer

Field Yates debunks rumors of Caleb Williams’ poor character – NBC Sports Chicago - In the debate about whether the Bears should keep Justin Fields or draft USC’s Caleb Williams, questions of the USC quarterback’s character and leadership...

Marvin Harrison Jr., not Justin Fields trade, best path to Bears’ success – NBC Sports Chicago - Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave have a clear bias when it comes to Justin Fields, but that doesn’t mean their opinions on the Bears’ upcoming QB decision...

Former NFL player to make history as Super Bowl LVIII official – NBC Sports Chicago - Terry Killens is set to become the first person in NFL history to both play in and officiate a Super Bowl when he takes the field for Super Bowl LVIII.

Tarik Cohen wants his life story to become a movie - 670 - Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen has endured both triumph and heartbreaking tragedy in his life, and he wants to share his story with others.

Jay Glazer: Bears ‘can get a lot for Justin Fields’ - 670 - NFL insider Jay Glazer believes the Bears can benefit by trading three-year starting quarterback Justin Fields and selecting USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

What are the Chicago Bears getting with new OC Shane Waldron? - CHGO - What are the Chicago Bears getting with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron?

Bears greats Steve McMichael, Devin Hester await Hall of Fame announcement - Chicago Sun-Times - McMichael is near certain to get in, while Hester is a finalist for the third time.

Bears season-ticket prices going up for 2024 - Chicago Sun-Times - The increases will average 8%, with a range of 6.2% to 11.3%, president Kevin Warren said in a letter to season-ticket holders.

Sorry, Bears fans, but Patrick Mahomes would’ve been a star in Chicago - Chicago Sun-Times - The argument that Bears coaches would have ruined a spectacular talent is ridiculous.

Chicago Bears increase season ticket prices by average of 8% - Chicago Tribune - In a letter to Chicago Bears season ticket holders, President/CEO Kevin Warren said price increases will range from 6.2% to 11.3% for a 2024 schedule with one preseason and eight regular-season games at Soldier Field.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Calais Campbell is the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner - NBC Sports - Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell has been named the NFL PLayers Association's Alan Page Community Award winner for the 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes OK with being a villain if it means he keeps winning a lot - NBC Sports - The Chiefs' success has given rise to a lot of people rooting against them.

Buccaneers to hire Thomas McGaughey as special teams coordinator - NBC Sports - The Buccaneers have made a choice for a key member of their coaching staff.

Kyle Shanahan calls it "unusual" to have two MVP candidates - NBC Sports - When the MVP award is handed out at NFL Honors on Thursday night, Lamar Jackson almost assuredly will be the one accepting it.

Amid Chiefs’ roster shuffling, QB Patrick Mahomes keeps them on top - Chicago Sun-Times -When the quarterback is constantly a maybe, the plan is always shaky. The Bears know that well. It’s the biggest piece of the puzzle, and it anchors everything.

Kyle Shanahan: Wish practice field was better, but we'll deal with it - NBC Sports - The 49ers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: As usual, some changes are happening at the NFL Combine - Windy City Gridiron - In about two and a half weeks, all 32 NFL Clubs will converge on Indianapolis for the annual Scouting Combine. The Combine is the largest "convention" held by the NFL each year, as just about...

Thompson: Should Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s awkward endorsement of Shane Waldron concern Bears fans? - Windy City Gridiron - Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s comments on Shane Waldron were…weird. Should Bears fans be concerned?

Zimmerman: Kevin Warren announces Chicago Bears Ticket Price Increase - Windy City Gridiron - Kevin Warren writes letter to season ticket holders with key pieces of information.

Wiltfong's Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: The wide receiver room needs a makeover - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

