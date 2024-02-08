 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Making Monsters: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and other LSU prospects

Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcast has shifted into offseason mode, and that means a series focusing on possible draft picks!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Taylor Doll
Texas A&amp;M v LSU Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcast is deep in offseason mode, and just like last year, she’s running a miniseries on possible draft picks for the Chicago Bears.

Next up in her “What if the Bears go QB” series, she chats with Preston Guy who covers LSU football and recruiting for Tigerbait.com, and they chat about quarterback Jayden Daniels and his massive improvement from year one to two and his phenomenal Heisman trophy season.

But they also talk about wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who along with Daniels, helped LSU to the most explosive offense in college football. Nabers is a popular mock draft pick for the Bears, so it was good to get some insight on him.

Taylor also gets the skinny on LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo who was the sole bright spot on a struggling defense in 2023.

Check out Taylor’s latest for some LSU prospect talk and overall draft discussion.

