The Bear’s Den, February 9, 2024

Devin Hester goes all the way … to the Pro Football Hall of Fame - The Athletic - Greenberg: Sometimes you just have to trust your eyes. Hester, the best return man in NFL history, belongs with all of the other best-evers.

Devin Hester gets inducted into the Hall of Fame - CHGO - Former Chicago Bears return man Devin Hester was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

Bears’ Devin Hester named to Pro Football Hall of Fame – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears legendary return man Devin Hester was named to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame

Devin Hester, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers make Hall of Fame – NBC Sports Chicago - Three former Chicago Bears players are headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

How many Hall of Famers do the Chicago Bears have? – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears extended their league-leading number of Hall of Famers to 39

Bears great Steve McMichael elected to Hall of Fame - 670 - Bears great Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a local legend in Chicago, has finally received his call to Canton. On Thursday evening, he was elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class.

Former Bears star Devin Hester gets call to Hall of Fame - 670 - Legendary Bears return man Devin Hester was officially elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday evening at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas.

Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers head Class of 2024 - NBC Sports - Congrats to all new Hall of Fame members.

Bears’ Devin Hester, G.O.A.T return man, finally makes Hall of Fame; Julius Peppers in, too - Chicago Sun-Times - Hester has 20 career special teams touchdowns, by far the NFL record, and made the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility. Defensive end Julius Peppers, who played four seasons for the Bears, also made it.

‘85 Bears celebrate Steve McMichael’s Hall of Fame selection: ‘In the football world, he’s finally home’ - Chicago Sun-Times - There has been increased attention on McMichael’s bid for the Hall of Fame since he revealed his ALS diagnosis, but his credentials earned him a spot in Canton irrespective of that.

Bears TE Cole Kmet played through broken arm vs. Packers, on track for OTAs - Chicago Sun-Times - Kmet expects it to have no effect on his offseason preparation.

Bears’ top players accept possibility of Justin Fields’ exit: ‘The NFL is unfair — that’s just what it is’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet continued to advocate for the Bears to keep Fields, but understood they need to be prepared for change.

WR DJ Moore still advocating for Justin Fields, but accepts Bears might draft new QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore has been the most vocal proponent of the Bears keeping Fields, but they hold the No. 1 pick and could change course with USC star Caleb Williams.

Chicago Bears: Devin Hester, Steve McMichael make Hall of Fame - In his third year as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears great Devin Hester broke through and formally was announced Thursday as a member of the Class of 2024.

Dan Campbell’s message to the Lions changed quickly after NFC Championship loss - NBC Sports - Many were surprised when Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters that his message to the team after losing to the 49ers was that it might have been their only shot at a Super Bowl appearance.

Lamar Jackson wins second career MVP award - NBC Sports - The Ravens QB also won MVP in 2019, making him only the 11th player in NFL history to win the award multiple times.

Joe Flacco wins comeback player of the year over Damar Hamlin - NBC Sports - Hamlin received the most first-place votes, but some voters left him off their ballot completely.

How much taxpayer help do Sox want to fund South Loop stadium? - Chicago Sun-Times - Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, briefed on the Related Midwest plan, told the Sun-Times “pretty pictures” building public interest are not enough. “If they’re trying to do something in this legislative session, they need to start educating and informing people relatively soon.”

