Fans give high grades for the Chicago Bears coordinator hires

Earlier this week, we asked you guys to give your letter grade for the Chicago Bears' new coordinator hires, and you guys overwhelmingly brought some positivity to the vote.

Everything is a projection right now, but offensive coordinator Shane Waldron brings a proven system, three years of play-calling experience, and a willingness to craft his scheme around his talent. Considering the mess that Chicago's offense was in 2023, it's not surprising Waldron's hire garnered an A.

New defensive coordinator Eric Washington probably isn't going to be calling plays in Chicago, but he's supported a play-calling head coach before when he was the defensive coordinator in Carolina for a couple of years. He also worked for a defensive head coach in Buffalo, where he was their assistant head coach last year. He's worked for head coaches Lovie Smith, Ron Rivera, and Sean McDermott, and his hire was worth a B according to our voters.

The full Reacts results from your vote can be seen in this image slider below.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly SB Nation Reacts emailed surveys.