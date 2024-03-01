What do Packers, Lions, and Vikings fans want the Bears to do at QB?

The Chicago Bears face a franchise-altering decision at quarterback this offseason, and the topic has divided many of our fans. We asked you guys earlier this week what you think general manager Ryan Poles will do, and the vote is pretty close. That same survey article had a question about your least favorite outcome, and the top two (of four) choices involved trading Justin Fields.

Fields has been the face of the franchise for his three years in Chicago, and we’ve watched him give his all on the field and be a model citizen off it. He’s arguably the most popular Bear since the Brian Urlacher and Devin Hester era, so it’s understandable why so many Bear fans are struggling with the notion it may be over.

The trade winds seem to be blowing Fields out of town as the NFL Combine has fueled the rumors that a trade is imminent and the Bears will draft their new quarterback on April 25.

I wanted to get the pulse of Chicago’s rival fans, so I reached out to our sister sites, Acme Packing Co (Green Bay Packers), Pride of Detroit (Detroit Lions), and the Daily Norseman (Minnesota Vikings), to find out what their readers want the Bears to do.

Their opinions are obviously based on Chicago’s decision being ultimately wrong so their teams can continue beating up on the Navy and Orange.

From Acme Packing Co’s Justis Mosqueda:

So what do you, as a Packers fan, want to see the Bears do? Do you want them to take a quarterback with the first overall pick and trade Justin Fields to another franchise or ride it out with Fields and use that first overall pick to gain a king’s ransom, like they did last season when the Panthers gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Pro Bowl receiver D.J. Moore for the pick? Personally, I think the easiest way for the Bears to mess this up is to put all their eggs in one basket and have that decision turn south, for whatever reason. Put me in the camp of wanting the Bears to use that first overall pick, but let’s hear from you in the comment section.

As of the writing of this article, here’s how Packer fans have voted in their poll.

What do you want the Bears to do with #1?

72% Use it

28% Trade it

From Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman:

So from a Lions point of view, I’d love for them to start all over on their search for a franchise quarterback. With a brand-new offensive coordinator and the same head coach who may be entering the season on the hot seat, they are setting a potential rookie quarterback up for a bad situation. If the team struggles in the quarterback’s first year, we could see a complete coaching overhaul in 2025, setting back the rookie’s development. Plus, Fields—for all of his struggles—has been Detroit’s kryptonite through three seasons. The Lions are the only team Fields has beaten twice in his career (he’s 2-3 in five games), and he has 450 rushing yards vs. Detroit. Fields has rushed for 200+ yards against only one other team (Packers).

As of the writing of this article, here’s how Lion fans have voted in their poll.

What DO YOU WANT the Bears to do at QB?

67% Trade Justin Fields, draft QB with 1st overall pick

33% Stick with Justin Fields

From the Daily Norseman’s Christopher Gates:

Honestly, I don’t know. Both of the potential scenarios have pluses and minuses for the Bears, which would be either detrimental or beneficial to the Vikings going forward. Obviously we would want whichever path would cause the Bears to be worse, but at this point I don’t have any strong feelings one way or the other as to which path that would be.

As of the writing of this article, here’s how Viking fans have voted in their poll.

Complete the following sentence: “As a Vikings fan, I would prefer to see the Bears. . .”

43% Take a quarterback at #1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and trade Justin Fields

57% Ride things out with Fields and do something else (trade, pick a different player, etc.) with the #1 overall pick

For a better sense of how their fans feel about the keep Fields/trade Fields discussion, check out their comment sections.