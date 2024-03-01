Join WCG for a special live “2024 Mock Offseason” featuring Brad Spielberger, Aaron Leming, EJ Snyder and Bill Zimmerman!

The Chicago Bears season ended just about 6 weeks ago, and it’s been a wild month and a half so far.

With the NFL Combine wrapping up this week, the attention of the NFL world is going to pivot to each team’s offseason. NFL Free Agency begins the week of March 11th, and of course, the NFL Draft will follow in late April.

How will Ryan Poles assess the Chicago Bears roster and fill in its holes via free agency and the draft? What will he do at quarterback? What trades could he potentially make?

Join Windy City Gridiron for a special LIVE Bears Banter Podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron channel as we mock the entire Chicago Bears offseason.

Hosted by Bill Zimmerman, our mock will feature the expertise of WCG and Bear Report’s Aaron Leming, everybody’s favorite cap guru and free agency czar, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, and WCG’s Senior Draft Analyst and Bootleg Football’s EJ Snyder!

The four will assess the Bears roster and look at what glaring holes need to be filled on the depth chart. They will make a plan at quarterback. They will go through free agency and sign players while Spielberger manages the contracts and cap space and lean on Snyder as they work their way through the draft and find the future Bears of tomorrow!

The broadcast will be this Monday, March 4th at 7 pm CT. You’ll be able to watch the stream live on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube page, and the podcast version will be available the following morning wherever you get your podcasts.

This should be fun and informative. We hope to see you all there!