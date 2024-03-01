The Bear’s Den, March 1, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Chicago Bears: 4 non-QB topics addressed at NFL combine - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are seeking a free safety who pairs well with strong safety Jaquan Brisker, whom coach Matt Eberflus called “a big hammer.”

Caleb Williams confidential: Buzz from the NFL scouting combine - Chicago Tribune - Caleb Williams may be the Chicago Bears' top target in the NFL draft. But what is the buzz on Williams from inside the league?

This time, the Bears are ready to draft their next quarterback. Here’s why - The Athletic - Mitch Trubisky and Justin Fields were drafted into problematic situations in recent years. Things are different in Chicago in 2024.

Mueller: Caleb Williams or Justin Fields? It’s not that simple for the Bears - The Athletic - Draft Williams or keep Fields, right? No, the decision facing the Bears is not necessarily that easy. Here's why.

Steelers don’t close door on Justin Fields trade at NFL combine – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields' time in Chicago seems to be at an end. While there might not be a robust trade market for the 24-year-old quarterback, the Steelers didn't close...

Brock Bowers would love to play with Caleb Williams for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - If the Bears draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, they could use their second top-10 pick on an elite pass-catcher to help him settle in at the NFL...

Kam Kinchens could be Bears’ Eddie Jackson replacement in 2024 NFL Draft – NBC Sports Chicago - As the Bears search for a long-term replacement for Eddie Jackson, another South Florida safety, one who has worked out with Jackson, might wind up being their...

Brock Bowers would be worth Bears' consideration at No. 9 - 670 - Admittedly, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers doesn’t like discussing himself much, but his play sure did plenty of talking for him as he helped lead the Bulldogs to great success.

What will Bears do with No. 9 overall pick in NFL Draft? - 670 - While most of the conversation about the Bears has centered on their franchise-altering quarterback decision and what they’ll do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, there’s also a great opportunity for them with their No. 9 overall pick.

Bears’ rebuild hinges on getting QB right as competitors try to do the same - Chicago Sun-Times - Rebuilding well isn’t enough. They must rebuild better than the other teams that are trying to do the same thing.

Could Bears replace Eddie Jackson at safety with Miami prospect? - Chicago Sun-Times - Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens has trained with Jackson in South Florida.

Bears’ QB decision comes down to talent, and that’s perfectly fair - Chicago Sun-Times - Justin Fields has faced plenty of hurdles with the Bears, but few rookie quarterbacks walk into perfect circumstances. He had a high bar to clear last season, and that’s how it should be.

The next Bears QB needs what the last 2 didn’t have — a running mate - Chicago Sun-Times - Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who met with the Bears this week, sounded intrigued by the idea of being paired with Caleb Williams.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Bears fans want edge help in free agency - Windy City Gridiron - We share your Reacts poll results on the free agency splash you want to see the Bears make.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tom Skilling officially signs off after 45 years at WGN - WGN-TV - Bittersweet, but well deserved!

Some NFL executives downplay NFLPA survey results, because of course they do - NBC Sports - The NFL Players Association has established a new tradition.

Report: “Growing optimism” Chiefs, Chris Jones will strike a deal - NBC Sports - The Chiefs are trying to hold onto defensive tackle Chris Jones and a report Thursday cast those efforts in a positive light.

THE RULES

