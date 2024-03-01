Caleb Williams speaks! Would be “exciting” to go to the Chicago Bears’ situation

Caleb Williams addressed the media on Friday from the NFL Combine, and he came across with confidence and tried to put to rest some of the rumors that have been surfacing around the presumptive number-one pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

How is Caleb Williams as a teammate? Being a good teammate is important to him.

“Some of y’all may have seen, some of y’all may have not. I try to take care of all my guys no matter if you’ve been fourth on the depth chart or you’re the star player. So I care for my teammates and the other part is I’m a fierce competitor as you may have seen after some games.”

There were rumors he doesn’t want to be in Chicago. Caleb’s response?

“The Bears were a 7-10 team last year. That’s pretty good for a team that has the first pick. They got a good defense. They have good players on offense. It’s pretty exciting if you can go into a situation like that.”

Does it concern him that in the history of the Chicago Bears they haven’t had much dominant quarterback play?

“No, not at all. I don’t compare myself to the other guys that are there or have been there. I think I’m my own player. I tend to like to create history and rewrite history.”

We’ve heard the rumors that his listed height is exaggerated and that he’s much shorter. What did Williams have to say about that?

“This was the first time I have been hearing about my height and size. I’m around Aaron Rodgers’ size and maybe weight, too. 215 to 220 and 6’1, 6’2.”

Williams has received plenty of criticism about USC’s poor team performance in 2023 and how he responded to it. What did he learn from such a tough season?

“I learned you need to grow from something like that. Lincoln (Riley) sat me down after our loss to Utah, I believe, and he sat me down and he said ‘You either grow from something like this or you keep feeling this feeling and stay where you are.’”

Williams explained that he’s not doing the medicals here at the combine, but the teams he visits with, he will do medicals with them. He also didn’t feel the need to throw at the combine because there’s significant tape of him playing in actual live action and wants that to speak for itself.

Williams didn’t go into a lot of detail about his brief meeting with the Bears (brief due to NFL Combine rules), but did enjoy meeting both Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles.

“They were awesome. I spoke more about ball and things like that just because the interviews are so short. So it was more about them getting to know me, getting to test my mentality: what I know, the base things about what it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL.”

Williams was asked if he’s a surgeon or an artist as a quarterback, a quote Ryan Poles brought up earlier this week, and says he can be both depending on the situation. He also said he’s comfortable operating in the pocket and knows it’s important.

He expressed his confidence in himself that he expects to be selected with the first overall pick and that he doesn’t even have a “plan B.”

Finally, there have been plenty of rumors that Caleb is about the glory and the fame and not about winning. By his words, he’s quite the opposite, in fact.

“I want to go to a place that wants to win. A whole 360. From the top, all the way down to the janitors and the people that make everything run. Everybody wants to win and everybody is a part of that and we all take care of each other.”

He continued, “I don’t play for fame, I don’t play for money, I don’t play for jewels and things like that, I play to win as many games as possible and be the best that I can.”