2024 Chicago Bears Free Agency Transaction Tracker

All the news about the Chicago Bears’ free agency moves right here:

We’ll compile all our Chicago Bears 2024 free agency coverage in the story stream below and keep updating this transaction tracker with any Bears-related moves centered around the start of the league year. Scroll down to find a list of the newest Bears, the re-signed Bears, the Bears that signed elsewhere, and the current list of Chicago’s free agents.

Our free agency rumor tracker will go live on Monday morning and you can find that here.

New Bears

Kevin Byard, S

Tavarius Moore, S

Ryan Bates, OL (Trade)

Re-signed Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB

Patrick Scales, LS

Collin Johnson, WR

Bears signed elsewhere

Chicago free agents

D’Onta Foreman, RB

Dan Feeney, C/G

Lucas Patrick, C/G

Darnell Mooney, WR

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

Trent Taylor, WR

Dylan Cole, LB

Justin Jones, DT

Marcedes Lewis, TE

Robert Tonyan, TE

Nathan Peterman, QB

Rasheem Green, DE

Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Joe Reed, WR (ERFA)

Josh Blackwell, CB (ERFA)

Released Bears

Eddie Jackson, S

Cody Whitehair, OL

