Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition - Offensive Line

We’re officially within the 24-hour window of when teams can begin contacting free agents and their agents to discuss financial terms and offers. Plenty of smoke already exists around the league, including the Chicago Bears. Moves have been made in advance as well.

The previous two parts, which covered the defense in its entirety, can be found below.

Part One - Defensive Line

Part Two - Linebackers and Secondary

Now we get to the side of the ball where a good majority of the fanbase is fixated on - offense.

It all starts up front — somewhere our captain in Lester Wilftong Jr. is nodding their head feverishly in approvement — and I do believe there’s room for one big move to happen in the coming days. That move will (most likely) be at Center, although one move has already been made which throws a wrench into that logic.

Time to kick this off where the Bears need the most help by a longshot.

Center

As fate would have it the Bears already made a move that likely addresses this position in some capacity. While it will not become official until the league year begins, the Bears have traded for former Buffalo Bills OL Ryan Bates. In exchange, they’re giving up their 5th-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

If the name sounds familiar, you have a good recall on recent history. Just two years ago GM Ryan Poles signed Ryan Bates to an offer sheet when the latter was a restricted free agent. That four-year deal — yes you read that correctly — was matched by the Bills pretty easily. Fast forward to this last week, and the Bills opted to deal him away after they positioned themselves in extreme cap space hell.

There has been early speculation that Ryan Bates is the Bears’ “Plan A” at center for the upcoming season. This brings up a very interesting conversation and decision(s) for the immediate future. Especially when considering just how much — or little — playing time “Plan A” currently has.

For his career Ryan has registered 19 starts as a guard and a center. This includes logging 34 total snaps at center last year. From that standpoint he’s fairly inexperienced. He’s a good football player, just has not been a primary frontline starter for more than just one season. And at his yearly contract value of $3.4M, that’s doable for a high-end swing player to back up the guards and centers. If we’re talking financial justification.

This trade doesn’t — or at least shouldn’t — prevent the Bears from making another decent sized investment at center if they so choose. They could also opt to wait until the draft where such a loaded class is ripe and filled with plenty of high quality prospects to pick. Regardless, let’s discuss their free agent options. And this free agency class is just as loaded with plenty of young long-term options available.

*As a footnote there are currently no “Rumored Targets” yet as of the writing of this article.

Lloyd Cushenberry — Denver Broncos

Here’s the hog molly that I believe will command the biggest contract for centers this upcoming free agency. And he’s a damn good football player with scheme versatility to boot. He’s also the only true center to be featured on this list.

Lloyd has started in every single game (57) he’s been cleared to participate in for his career dating back to when he was drafted out of the 3rd round in 2020. He’s progressively gotten better throughout each season and spent multiple years in the same protection concepts offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and offensive line coach Chris Morgan will run in Chicago. 2023 was considered by many as his best season yet. Lloyd Cushenberry is on his way to a Pro Bowl nomination if his progress continues.

The only slight concern I had was his groin injury back in 2022 which limited him to playing 8 total games that season. That’s also being nitpicky. Other than that, there’s no actual downside to signing Lloyd Cushenberry, and the 26-year-old veteran is the perfect kind of upgrade you’d want at center. It’s a bonus that the Denver Broncos are literally in a financial position where they can’t do much at all to prevent him from leaving.

Andre James — Las Vegas Raiders

Andre happens to be my personal favorite option when discussing potential additions to the center position. Much like in a way where current Bears guard extraordinaire Teven Jenkins had to redefine his game and adjust to an entirely new position early in their career, Andre James has experienced a similar arc. He’s also well on his way to being one of the better centers in the league.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2019 he also entered the league as an offensive tackle. He didn’t log any starts under his belt until 2021, when Jon Gruden opted to give him a look at center. The results were both instant and pretty positive. He would go on to start at every game he dressed for from 2021 to 2023. His nastiness in paving roads and motor as a very lengthy and athletic center matches a lot of what Ryan Poles typically looks for in his offensive linemen.

In terms of contract value, I have him squarely in the middle of the road when comparing him to others like Lloyd Cushenberry on this list. Andre’s a good player who should not break the bank on either guaranteed money or a per-year basis. We shall see if my personal value matches what the league thinks in a few short days.

UPDATE: James has re-signed with the Raiders.

Evan Brown — Seattle Seahawks

Here’s the first guy out of this bunch who has an active connection to the Bears’ current staff. Evan Brown most recently played for Shane Waldron and his offense with the Seattle Seahawks after bouncing around the league between four different teams. The overall arc for Evan’s career hasn’t been as linear as the previous two players.

Like Andre James above, Evan Brown originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent who was signed by the New York Giants in 2018. Unlike Andre James, Evan Brown would spend time between four different teams within his first two seasons: New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and Detroit Lions. He was strictly a backup with the first three clubs.

He did not get his first opportunity as a starter until 2021 when the Detroit Lions originally had him sitting behind Frank Ragnow. Following an early injury to Frank, Evan had to step in and play for 12 starts. He did not return to the bench following his entrance to the starting lineup. Even when Ragnow was healthy and returned to the lineup at center, the Lions opted to kick Brown over to Guard in 2022. The Seahawks saw promise and opted to sign him as their starting center for the 2023 season.

Evan Brown’s positional versatility bodes well for him as he’s likely searching for a new team to play for. Overall, I felt he’s been solid, although a little inconsistent compared to the first two players listed. For me, he grades out slightly better in run grading than in pass protection.

Connor Williams — Miami Dolphins

This is where I discuss the single most controversial option in my opinion. On one hand, he’s simply one of the better centers in the league when healthy. On the other hand, the timing and severity of his injury has me legitimately questioning whether or not he’s even an option right now. I’ll explain more below.

First, we’ll get into the positives. On paper he’s about as good of a fit as you could ask for regarding quality of play and dominance at the position. Dating back to his time with the Dallas Cowboys as a left guard, and former 2nd round pick, Connor Williams has been considered one of the most powerful interior linemen in the business. He was then signed by the Miami Dolphins in free agency for 2022 and kicked inside to center full time. From that point forward he simply dominated on a regular basis.

Now we address the concerns...

Late into the 2023 season, December 12th to be exact, news broke regarding the diagnosis of Connor’s torn ACL. Torn ACLs and the recovery thereof are so common nowadays, that the timeline has been expedited considerably in recent years. We’ve gone from these injuries being career enders, to borderline returning for full contact within the same calendar year. That is, if there’s adequate time provided between injury, surgery, and rehab.

The timing of Connor William’s injury... is a major concern. I legitimately wonder if it’s even possible for him to clear a physical and return to full practice on any day before October. I’m not a surgeon or physical therapist by any means, it’s just been incredibly hard to find a good case of a player signing a new (and big) contract in March after tearing their ACL in December or later.

Until he’s able to clear a physical — whenever that is — this is most definitely a “no” for GM Ryan Poles. I just do not see him signing a major contract for a long while, at no fault of his own. It all depends on how quickly he’s able to progress through his rehab.

Aaron Brewer — Tennessee Titans

On one hand, he shares a commonality with Evan Brown in having an immediate connection to the Bears’ coaching staff. Recently the Bears hired Jason Houghtaling, his former offensive line coach with the Tennessee Titans, as their new assistant offensive line coach. That could also hurt him when considering this potential match.

Yet another former undrafted free agent joins the ranks as one of the more sought after young options by teams looking to make an upgrade within their interior offensive line. The Tennessee Titans opted to roll the die and brought him in to their training camp in 2020, with much acclaim going towards his abilities as a road grader out of Texas State. By 2022 he became a full-time starter, first at guard, then at center. The transition (back) to center was supposedly the best possible move for his young career.

Looking back at the 2023 season, that gamble on him didn’t pay off the way the Titans felt it should. From snapping issues, to surrendering the 2nd most pressures at one point during the season, he did not have a good season by any stretch of the imagination. He would also be the smallest lineman — 6‘1” and 295lbs — added by Ryan Poles lately, not that size should ever be the final determination of any decision. The more I thought about it the less I like this suggestion.

It’ll be curious if his next team sees him more as a guard or a center. There will be a market for him either way, and it remains to be seen whether that includes the Bears.

Other notable free agents:

Brad Allen — Los Angeles Rams

Mitch Morse — Buffalo Bills

Mason Cole — Pittsburgh Steelers

Connor McGovern — New York Jets

Graham Glasgow — Detroit Lions

Offensive Tackles

In my brutally honest opinion, the market for tackles and guards this year is absolutely the worst I’ve ever seen since this series began over a decade ago. Especially at offensive tackle, where it appears the Bears are pretty set at between Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright. Barring any unforeseen changes.

Tyron Smith — Dallas Cowboys

The former 5-time All-Pro left tackle seems to be headed towards a divorce with the Dallas Cowboys after originally selecting him 9th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is by far the best option and most accomplished veteran on the market by a country mile. He’s also approaching 34 years old.

Charlos Leno Jr. — Washington Commanders

Remember him? The former Bears Pro-Bowler at LT was previously cut to make way for Teven Jenkins and the plan to start him at that same position following day two of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was quickly scooped up by the Washington Commanders and paid off in a big way. Sadly, he was cut by the Commanders pretty shortly after the season ended, and he’s destined to be a “plug and play” option somewhere else in the league.

Donovan Smith — Kansas City Chiefs

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer made his way to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal in an effort to shore up their left tackle position following Orlando Brown Jr.’s departure for the Cincinnati Bengals. The results... were mixed at best. Never mind the big purchase they made for Jawaan Taylor as well.

Jonah Williams — Cincinnati Bengals

Speaking about the Cincinnati Bengals signing of Orlando Brown Jr... there was one loud objector to that move from within their own locker room. That objection came from Jonah Williams, who went so far as to request a trade when it became clear the Bengals wanted him to kick over to right tackle. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed, and he rescinded his request, spending the full season as their starter at right tackle. He’s also just 26 years old and might be the only long-term option for any team looking in free agency.

Yosh Nijman — Green Bay Packers

We’re wrapping up the swift tackles portion with a familiar face who’s proven themselves worthy of an extended opportunity elsewhere. Whenever Yosh Nijman was called upon, he delivered. It will be interesting if he gets his opportunity to start elsewhere in the coming weeks.

Guards

As mentioned before, the market at guard this year isn’t particularly good. Also, the trade for Ryan Bates likely addresses some depth at minimum, so we will quickly breeze through the options here.

Laken Tomlinson — New York Jets

The former San Francisco 49er was seen as a quick fix to the New York Jets’ interior o-line as a mainstay at left guard. Fast forward to this offseason and the Jets opted to break ties with Laken in an effort to preserve cap space and move on from a major disappointment. He still has a little to offer in the tank, but after crossing the 32-year mark it becomes questionable how much is left.

Andrus Peat — New Orleans Saints

There was a point in time when I was all for the Bears, looking to add the former Stanford Cardinal as a potential fix at guard. Lately, the 3-time Pro Bowler hasn’t been able to stay healthy, nor has he been able to regain his former self. He should still sign relatively quickly once the negotiation window opens.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Detroit Lions

A long-time fixture for the Detroit Lions’ offensive line appears headed for new scenery as the team continues its overall youth movement up front. His 48 career starts will attract attention by a team looking to add quality experience inside. His overall availability — he dressed for just 6 games and started 3 of them last year — is a question that must be answered.

Trai Turner — Washington Commanders

Technically, he was last signed by the New Orleans Saints but did not dress for a single game due to suffering a torn quad shortly after being signed. The Bears reportedly did check in on signing him back in 2022, but a deal never materialized. The former 5-time Pro Bowler could be someone to watch for veteran depth at the minimum.

Michael Onwenu — New England Patriots

This might be the only legitimate long-term option who will receive a considerable contract at any point during free agency. It was a surprise to see the New England Patriots not opt to utilize the franchise tag on him, and at the very least, he will be able to test the waters. The 27-year-old has 56 career starts between guard and tackle.

Other notable free agents:

This will conclude the offensive line portion of the series. It was originally planned to discuss tight ends as well, but the O-line in its entirety is a beast to analyze between three different position groups. So, we will wrap all this up in part four with the offensive specialists.