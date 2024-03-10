Bears Rumors: The latest on Justin Fields, the NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley, and more

In less than 24 hours, the window officially opens for teams to begin negotiating with 2024 free agents, but there have been plenty of rumors and reports flying around for weeks. The Chicago Bears have been linked to several players, but the biggest buzz around the franchise continues to be at quarterback, so that’s where we’ll start.

The trade market for Justin Fields still appears to be in a holding pattern as free agent quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, and Baker Mayfield weigh their options,

The latest ESPN Insider piece from Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler shares what they have been hearing, and they say Cousins is still talking with the Minnesota Vikings, and Fowler calls it “a 50-50 proposition” between them and the Atlanta Falcons.

The latest on Mayfield is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers want him back, and they are still negotiating, but if they can’t agree on something before free agency starts, he’ll test the market with the Falcons as an option if they don’t land Cousins.

Update: Ian Rapoport reports the Bucs are set to re-sign Mayfield.

Wilson has already talked with the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Graziano believes the Las Vegas Raiders are an option.

But back to Fields; if he is indeed traded, that would mean the Bears are drafting a quarterback, and here’s what Graziano wrote.

“I’m still not hearing anything to convince me the Bears won’t take USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick in the draft, which means I believe they’ll trade Justin Fields.”

“The idea that Chicago could get a second-round pick for Fields no longer seems likely,” Graziano continued, “but it’s always possible that one of these QB-needy teams will get panicky once other options fly off the board, so it behooves GM Ryan Poles to wait.”

Fields’ looming fifth-year option is a factor, as Graziano hears that teams don’t consider him “more of a sure thing than other potential one-year options such as Sam Darnold or Drew Lock.”

Here’s what Folwer wrote.

Some around the league are starting to wonder whether the Bears have any enticing offers. But one word was used by a source on the situation: “Patience.” The Bears aren’t panicked despite no deal reached for a Fields trade.

He believes that if Cousins and Mayfield re-sign with their teams, Fields to Atlanta could be back on the table. He also thinks Fields could be an option with the Bucs if Mayfield leaves.

The high end of the defensive line market will continue to ink big contracts, so tackle Christian Wilkins and end Danielle Hunter figure to cash in.

There’s some buzz that former Bear Leonard Floyd, who was with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, could be an option to return to Chicago.

Saquon Barkley continues to be mentioned as a possibility in Chicago, with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan being the latest to report it. He hears the Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and Baltimore Ravens are “serious suitors.”

Raanan spoke with more than a dozen dialed-in individuals at the NFL Combine, and it’s believed Barkley will be in the three-year, $30 million range.

Free agent safety Kevin Byard, who previously met with the Bears, was planning to meet with other teams before deciding on a new home, but not so fast my friends... he just signed in Chicago!

The Bears have also announced the Patrick Scales deal.