Chicago Bears sign safety Kevin Byard to a 2-year deal

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are signing safety Kevin Byard to a two-year deal worth $15 million. We'll update this article once the specifics of the contract are available.

Update: The Bears have now made the move official.

The 30-year-old Byard was recently let go by the Philadelphia Eagles in a cost-cutting decision. Last season, while splitting time between the Eagles (10 games) and Tennessee Titans (6 games), he had 122 tackles, one interception, three passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Philly acquired the two-time All-Pro from the Titans before the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for safety Terrell Edmunds and a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Byard has the experience and skill set to play deep in coverage or close to the line of scrimmage, and in eight years, the 5’11”, 212-pounder has 28 interceptions and 749 tackles.

Byard has weighed in on his new team.