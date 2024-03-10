Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition - Offensive Skill Positions

It’s almost that time. On Monday, March 11th, the pre-negotiation period officially begins for NFL free agency. We will surely see a bunch of news cranked out in the coming days.

Some moves have already been made. The Chicago Bears signed former All-Pro Safety Kevin Byard to a 2-year deal, and previously traded for OL Ryan Bates last week. With one, possibly two positions out of the way, we can focus on the remaining groups.

So far, I’ve covered the defensive line, linebackers and secondary, and the offensive line. Now, we get to dive into the most exciting family of positional groups - offensive skill. This includes the following positions.

Quarterback

Runningback

Tight End

Wide Receiver

Given the length of options and the rumored targets already linked to the Bears through various means, we will briefly but thoroughly discuss the top options for each group. The focus will be given to players mostly linked beforehand. I’ll start this off with the one group more linked to the Bears than any other up to this point.

Runningbacks

In my personal opinion, I still find it hard to buy into the suggestion that the Bears are major players in the running back market. This comes from the previous transactions made by GM Ryan Poles for this position group, along with the ties both he and Ian Cunningham have from their careers. Ian previously worked with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, while Ryan was from the Kansas City Chiefs. None of them have made a major signing at the position during their respective times with each organization.

Things could change very quickly as Ryan Poles has already signed his first 30+ year veteran to a multi-year deal with Kevin Byard’s arrival. Whether or not this also means an exception will be made this year to runningbacks remains to be seen. They currently possess two good options between Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

Saquon Barkley — New York Giants (Rumored Target)

Saquon has been the single most connected player in the waning hours of the annual shopping spree. Virtually every national source, local source, and even source within the New York writer's pool has said something about the Bears being interested. It’s almost too good of a bet to be true, if you ask me.

Anyway there’s no question he’s the kind of all-round weapon you must have in your inventory on offense. Elite ball carrier skills, excellent route runner from the backfield, and a true 3-down back. He’s carried the entire load of the Giants’ offense for years and still produced at a high level.

As I’ve suggested on numerous occasions, his signing would break all sorts of rules or trends we’ve seen established by the Bears in recent years. First and plainly, he’s a high-mileage back whose best days might be behind him. He’s also had some terrible luck in trying to finish a full season—that has yet to happen in his six-year career so far. The thought process behind such a signing is very difficult to tie together.

Does it really make sense to sign a back to a potentially big money deal unless you firmly believe you’re going to enter “win now” mode beginning in 2024? I’d say, if you’re signing Barkley to a big deal, you’re firmly convinced of your chances to win in the very near future. Despite the anticipated depreciation of the bloated runningback market, I do not think this signing — if it happens — will be cheap.

Josh Jacobs — Las Vegas Raiders (Rumored Target)

Much like I described with Saquon Barkley, I have a hard time wrapping my mind around a potentially big addition financially to the running back room. However, I also admit that I like how a player as physical as Josh Jacobs would fit in with the rest of the group, He’s been connected to the Bears via Jason McKie’s personal agent - they share an agent together. If the price is right that is.

The two-time All-Pro has developed a reputation as one of the hardest trucks to bring down in the open field with his powerful one-cut style and a body built of stone. He was crowned the rushing king of 2022 and totaled over 2,000 all-purpose yards in one of the more dominant seasons in recent memory. His versatility as both a tough runner and skilled receiver adds to his value.

The 2023 season, on the other hand, is one he’d like to forget. It was a career worst year that saw lows all across the board. It was also due to having Josh McDaniels as his head coach... okay maybe that’s an unfair assessment. Still, you really have to ask yourself if he will bounce back with a change in scenery. History hasn’t been overly kind to veteran runningbacks after they sign a major deal just past their 25th birthday.

Derrick Henry — Tennessee Titans

There are no known ties between the Bears and King Henry. But you better be kidding if I’m just going to lump him in with some of the other options without at least saying something.

I’d have to start this off by saying this is the least likely option of the three between himself, Saquan Barkley, and Josh Jacobs. Derrick Henry is also by far the most accomplished and brutal runner we have seen in a long time. Last season showed few signs of him actually slowing down any time soon. He might be that rare back who doesn’t age despite having incredibly high mileage.

Again, I’d be very surprised if serious consideration or interest is shown by the Bears. But we’ve been surprised before.

Other notable free agents:

Tight Ends

Last off-season we saw the Bears extend Cole Kmet to a long-term deal that’ll ensure he’s a cornerstone fixture on offense for years to come. The arrival of Shane Waldron, and his preference to utilizing “12” personnel might signal another decent-sized signing or addition is coming to the group. This is also a rather solid group of veterans expected to be available.

There are no known targets as of this time, so I’m quickly going over my single favorite option.

Noah Fant — Seattle Seahawks

Noah Fant, along with Will Dissly, are both available to sign as of the writing of this article. Noah, in particular, offers to the Bears an intriguing option to pair with Cole Kmet as a guy who can play the notional “joker” role at tight end. He’s also one of the most dependable receiving options in the game with a career catch percentage of over 71%.

The former Denver Bronco was shipped off to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the ill-fated trade for Russell Wilson. Where his receiving numbers dipped, his overall level of play and balance as a multi-dimensional player was taken to a new level. Overall his style of play and familiarity with the offense should prove to be a good match.

Other notable free agents:

Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears' acquisition of DJ Moore last year is still one of the greatest steals in recent memory. He’s locked in for the next few years on a very team-friendly deal, and he’s firmly established as their top option to build this receiving corps around, which is also a necessity at this point.

During the scouting combine, Matt Eberflus was quoted as saying, “We don’t have a lot of depth there first of all... when you add a piece or two to the other side [of DJ], it really balances you out. It’s hard to defend for sure.” If you heard a door being slammed, that’s the one behind Darnell Mooney and others. They are poised and primed for a positional overhaul.

Much like tight end there are no known targets quite yet. And, really, I do think their biggest move to find their large “X” receiver will not happen until the draft. Still, a veteran is a must when considering the bare slate that exists for new receivers coach Chris Beatty to develop. The top options — Tee Higgins above all others — have already been tagged and are firmly off the market. Still, some good players can be had, with more cuts expected league-wide. They’ll add someone who’s quite notable regardless.

Continuing with the overall theme of efficiency, I’m highlighting my single top veteran option for the group. Then I’ll list the remaining notable options below.

Curtis Samuel — Washington Commanders

He’s been playing 2nd or 3rd fiddle for quite a few different receiving corps between his stays with the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders. While he wouldn’t bring to the Bears a legit option as their “X” receiver in the mold of someone like DK Metcalf or Keenan Allen, he’s a trustworthy option who’s done plenty of damage from within the slot. Curtis would be a good complimentary piece to add to a receiving corps that desperately needs some veteran experience.

Other notable free agents:

Tyler Boyd — Cincinnati Bengals

Marquise Brown — Arizona Cardinals

Calvin Ridley — Jacksonville Jaguars

Scotty Miller — Atlanta Falcons

Gabriel Davis — Buffalo Bills

Mack Hollins — Atlanta Falcons

Jamal Agnew — Jacksonville Jaguars

Parris Campbell — New York Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. — Baltimore Ravens

Quarterbacks

I’m not touching the subject of what’s in motion for the Bears’ quarterback position. Where I firmly believe keeping Justin Fields is still my preferred route, and nothing has been finalized as of the writing of this article, whatever happens... happens. The one thing I know with complete certainty will not happen is the Bears doing the following things.

Trade for a starting veteran QB

Sign a veteran to be the starting QB for a big salary

Any potential change for their starting quarterback will happen exclusively with the first overall pick. Unless they opt to deal it away again. End of story.

Also the current market for starting quarterbacks in free agency is putrid to say the least. Instead, the market for a good backup option to potentially compete with Tyson Bagent behind whomever is anointed QB1 is firmly an option. And I’ll highlight the one player who makes the most sense squarely as a veteran backup to have in the depth chart.

Drew Lock — Seattle Seahawks

Usually, when a new offensive staff takes the reigns, that team will sign a veteran who has experience with the new offensive coordinator. Enter Drew Lock, who, like Noah Fant from earlier, arrived at the Seahawks as part of the epic failure that was the Russell Wilson trade. The 27-year-old signal caller still has a long career ahead of him if he chooses to be a premium backup who can start at any given notice. It helps that he spent at least a full season with Shane Waldron.

Other notable free agents:

Russell Wilson — Denver Broncos (he’s here solely for notoriety, please don’t think about it..)

Kirk Cousins — Minnesota Vikings

Ryan Tannehill — Tennessee Titans

Jacoby Brissett — Washington Commanders

Gardner Minshew — Indianapolis Colts

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley — Baltimore Ravens

Joshua Dobbs — Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold — San Francisco 49ers

Mason Rudolph — Pittsburgh Steelers

I do apologize for those wanting a lengthier, more in depth article on every single option as has become tradition with this series. Unfortunately moves have been made extremely early in comparison to the norm, and I just had to ensure we beat the buzzer before more shenanigans transpire. By all means, sound off in the comments on who you all want for each of these spots and I will participate.

This 2024 free agency is shaping up to be an unreal time. Perhaps more chaotic than last year, as Bears GM Ryan Poles has firmly stated in a recent interview that the foundation has been set, and quote, “It’s time to build something special.” Whichever moves transpire as a result remains to be seen.