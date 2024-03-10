I’ve been quiet. I’ve not said anything to anybody this year.

But.

Inside of me, like a lava-lake building pressure under the vent of a stratovolcano, I’m feeling the force pressing against the failing wall of willpower that is the only thing that is containing the pyroclastic (Google it) rage that is my hatred of the phrase “legal tampering”.

Having said that, it’s OK. Unlike when the Yellowstone super-volcano erupts and destroys half of the life in North America, you are well outside the blast radius.

WHAT HAPPENED?

I was doing just fine until I was preparing Monday morning’s Den, and I read an article by Mike Florio about Kirk Cousins testing the waters in free agency.

Florio wrote: “By now, Cousins has a pretty good idea as to what’s out there. He’ll likely find out for sure after the legal tampering period starts on Monday at noon ET. (We call it legal tampering for two reasons: (1) it irritates the nerds; and (2) it underscores the fact that illegal tampering still happens.)”

Oh really, Mike. Let’s drill down on this a bit by using our own little list:

(1) It does irritate nerds; it also irritates people who actually understand the English language, and who try to speak accurately instead of using an incorrect phrase specifically because it generates clicks.

(2) No, it doesn’t. All tampering is illegal. By definition. Water is wet, ice is cold, fire is hot and tampering is illegal. Because that’s what the word means. Look it up.

SO... I LOOKED IT UP

Let’s check out the definition of tampering:

Cambridge Dictionary: the action of touching or making changes to something that you should not, usually when you are trying to damage it or do something illegal:

How about another source?

Dictionary.com

The act or process of changing, damaging, or interfering with something, especially with intent to falsify, cheat, or defraud:

And

The act or process of dealing secretively, improperly, or underhandedly with someone:

None of this describes what’s going on when the authorized, scheduled negotiation period starts on Monday.

There is nothing whatever illegal about this part of free agency, nor is there anything tampering about it. Yes, tampering happens during the rest of the year when it’s not allowed. It’s illegal. Tampering will not be occurring after 11:00 AM ET tomorrow.

Do we need another source? We do...

SO... I ASKED AI

Since everything about everything in 2024 seems to be “AI” this and “AI” that, I decided to go to the “modern day expert” on cheating and plagiarism (since it’s used so often to do both now), Chat GTP.

I asked Chat GTP the question strait up: Why is it impossible to have “legal tampering?”

After setting aside it’s calculations to finish SkyNet (thus postponing the death of humanity by 10 seconds or so), the infernal machine spat out my answer. And I quote:

“Legal tampering” refers to a period before free agency officially begins when teams are not allowed to negotiate with players or their agents but can discuss terms in generalities. This concept might seem contradictory because tampering, by definition, involves unauthorized or secret negotiations. However, the NFL introduced the legal tampering period to provide teams with a window to communicate with potential free agents before the official start of free agency. This period helps players and teams gauge interest and potential contract offers, making the process more efficient when free agency begins.

We. Are. Doomed.

I PREDICT...

I’m guessing that some folks in the comments will try to get under my skin a bit or at least kid me about my hatred of the lie that is “legal tampering” and I say knock yourself out. But don’t be disappointed if I don’t answer you on it.

If I answered every comment on WCG that I didn’t agree with I would be here 24/7/365 typing my fingers to nubs. And so, I’m sure, would you good people.

Happy “negotiations season” day!

Bear Down Chicago Bears!