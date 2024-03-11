NFL Free Agency 2024: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker for March 11

Rumors have been flying about the Chicago Bears for weeks, but we’re a few hours away from finally knowing something concrete. The early negotiating period for 2024 free agency officially starts at 11:00 a.m. CT, and the insiders are sure to unload their Tritter drafts about the news they’ve been holding on to.

The Bears have made some recent moves by extending corner Jaylon Johnson, re-signing long snapper Patrick Scales and wideout Collin Johnson, and signing safeties Tavarius Moore and Kevin Byard.

We’ll update this news and rumor tracker as the reports start trickling in about the Bears.

Kirk Cousins plans to negotiate with the Atlanta Falcons. (link)

Brad Biggs says that defensive line (top priority) and running back are on the table for the Bears. (link)

Regarding the Justin Fields trade market, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says, “It doesn’t sound like the Falcons have given Justin Fields any strong consideration.” (link)

The deadline for teams to exclusively negotiate and re-sign their own free agents is today at 11:00 a.m. (CT). Once that passes, here are all the Chicago players who can now legally negotiate with other teams.

Chicago’s remaining free agents

D’Onta Foreman, RB

Dan Feeney, C/G

Lucas Patrick, C/G

Darnell Mooney, WR

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

Trent Taylor, WR

Dylan Cole, LB

Justin Jones, DT

Marcedes Lewis, TE

Robert Tonyan, TE

Nathan Peterman, QB

Rasheem Green, DE

Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Joe Reed, WR (ERFA)

Josh Blackwell, CB (ERFA)

The deadline to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) is the start of the league year, when free agency opens on March 13 at 3:00 p.m. (CT).