2024 Bears offseason outlook: Ranking each position by need

The legal tampering period starts today, and while the 2024-25 NFL league year doesn’t start until March 13, many of the free agent signings will be made “unofficial” today.

It should be a big offseason for the Bears, considering they have both the No. 1 and No. 9 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as the fifth-most cap space in the league at just under $63 million.

To forecast where Chicago stands with the offseason now underway, let’s break down each position on the Bears’ and rank them based off of need. The lower down on the list a position may be, the bigger the need it is.

In addition to this internal analysis, I will discuss potential free agency and draft options at each position. I will not only be breaking down realistic draft targets for specific positions, but I will also be including more realistic free agent options, as opposed to the most popular free agents at each position.

Without further ado, let’s begin.

14. Kicker

Roster:

Cairo Santos

Santos recently signed a contract extension and is coming off a tremendous year. The Bears won’t make any major moves at kicker.

13. Long snapper

Roster:

Patrick Scales

Cameron Lyons (futures)

After re-signing Scales for another year, the Bears seem set at long snapper for the time being.

12. Cornerback

Roster:

Jaylon Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Kyler Gordon

Terell Smith

Jaylon Jones

Greg Stroman (UFA)

Josh Blackwell (ERFA)

The extension of Jaylon Johnson makes cornerback a very low priority for the Bears this offseason. It’s possible they add a depth piece into the mix in the form of a cheap free agent or a Day 3 draft pick, but their starting rotation is set.

Free agents:

Kendall Fuller, Commanders

Chidobe Awuzie, Bengals

Stephon Gilmore, Cowboys

Steven Nelson, Texans

Bears draft targets:

Jarrian Jones, Florida State (Round 4-5)

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State (Round 4-5)

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (Round 4-5)

Renardo Green, Florida State (Round 5-6)

Myles Harden, South Dakota (Round 6-7)

11. Linebacker

Roster:

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Noah Sewell

Micah Baskerville (futures)

Dylan Cole (UFA)

After investing heavily at the linebacker position last offseason, the Bears are no longer in a position where they need to do so. Any additions outside of a cheap depth flier would be surprising for this group.

Free agents:

Patrick Queen, Ravens

Frankie Luvu, Panthers

Lavonte David, Buccaneers

Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks

Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Bears draft targets:

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington (Round 5-6)

Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri (Round 5-6)

Jordan Magee, Temple (Round 5-6)

Tyrice Knight, UTEP (Round 6-7)

Jackson Mitchell, UConn (Round 7-UDFA)

10. Punter

Roster:

Trenton Gill

Corliss Waitman (futures)

Gill didn’t really improve in Year 2 as the Bears’ punter. It doesn’t seem likely they move on from him already, but stranger things have happened.

Free agents:

Braden Mann, Eagles

Thomas Morstead, Jets

Cameron Johnston, Texans

Bears draft targets:

Tory Taylor, Iowa (Round 5-6)

Matthew McNamara, Texas Tech (Round 7-UDFA)

Ryan Rekhow, BYU (Round 7-UDFA)

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt (Round 7-UDFA)

9. Safety

Roster:

Jaquan Brisker

Kevin Byard

Elijah Hicks

Tarvarius Moore

Quindell Johnson

Adrian Colbert (futures)

Douglas Coleman III (futures)

Now that the Bears have signed Byard, their starting safety tandem seems locked in for the 2024 season. They don’t have much in the way of high-end depth at the position, but they shouldn’t need to invest significant capital into a new backup or two.

Free agents:

Xavier McKinney, Giants

Geno Stone, Ravens

Kamren Curl, Commanders

Julian Blackmon, Colts

Jordan Fuller, Rams

Bears draft targets:

James Williams, Miami (Round 3-4)

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State (Round 3-4)

Beau Brade, Maryland (Round 4-5)

Sione Vaki, Utah (Round 5-6)

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest (Round 5-6)

8. Tight end

Roster:

Cole Kmet

Stephen Carlson (futures)

Robert Tonyan (UFA)

Marcedes Lewis (UFA)

With Kmet the only Bears player still under a full roster contract heading into the 2024 offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if Chicago throws another tight end into the mix for their roster. Kmet will obviously be the top guy in that room, but it might not hurt to invest in a quality TE2.

Free agents:

Noah Fant, Seahawks

Colby Parkinson, Seahawks

Gerald Everett, Chargers

Adam Trautman, Broncos

Bears draft targets:

Brock Bowers, Georgia (Round 1)

Theo Johnson, Penn State (Round 3-4)

Dallin Holker, Colorado State (Round 4-5)

Erick All, Iowa (Round 4-5)

Tip Reiman, Illinois (Round 5-6)

7. Offensive tackle

Roster:

Braxton Jones

Darnell Wright

Larry Borom

Aviante Collins (futures)

Roy Mbaeteka (futures)

The Bears seem to have a solid, young starting tandem at offensive tackle. Wright showed serious flashes as a rookie, while Jones had a respectable Year 2. They may want to add a swing tackle and could consider an upgrade at left tackle if a tremendous value becomes unpassable in free agency or the draft, but my money is on Chicago’s starting duo from 2023 sticking in those roles in 2024.

Free agents:

Tyron Smith, Cowboys

Mike Onwenu, Patriots

Trent Brown, Patriots

Jonah Williams, Bengals

Mekhi Becton, Jets

Bears draft targets:

Kiran Amegadjie, Yale (Round 2-3)

Blake Fisher, Notre Dame (Round 3-4)

Javon Foster, Missouri (Round 4-5)

Roger Rosengarten, Washington (Round 4-5)

Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State (Round 5-6)

6. Running back

Roster:

Khalil Herbert

Roschon Johnson

Travis Homer

Khari Blasingame (fullback)

D’Onta Foreman (UFA)

Foreman seems unlikely to return to the Bears. While Herbert and Johnson are a pretty decent running back tandem, the group lacks a true star in the bunch. It’s a weak draft class in terms of high-end running back value, but that’s where this year’s free agency class shines.

Free agents:

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Josh Jacobs, Raiders

Derrick Henry, Titans

Tony Pollard, Cowboys

Austin Ekeler, Chargers

D’Andre Swift, Eagles

Bears draft targets:

Jonathon Brooks, Texas (Round 2-3)

Blake Corum, Michigan (Round 2-3)

Bucky Irving, Oregon (Round 3-4)

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee (Round 3-4)

MarShawn Lloyd, USC (Round 4-5)

Cody Schrader, Missouri (Round 5-6)

5. Defensive tackle

Roster:

Gervon Dexter

Andrew Billings

Zacch Pickens

Michael Dwumfour (futures)

Justin Jones (UFA)

There’s promise with Chicago’s interior defensive line, but it feels like they’re still one piece away from being a great unit. Jones is slated to hit the open market, though the Bears still seem to have three solid options in Billings and second-years Dexter and Pickens. That said, a big move at defensive tackle isn’t out of the question.

Free agents:

Christian Wilkins, Dolphins

Leonard Williams, Seahawks

D.J. Reader, Bengals

Grover Stewart, Colts

Sheldon Rankins, Texans

Bears draft targets:

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois (Round 1-2)

Byron Murphy II, Texas (Round 1-2)

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson (Round 2-3)

Maason Smith, LSU (Round 2-3)

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas (Round 2-3)

Gabe Hall, Baylor (Round 4-5)

Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa (Round 5-6)

4. Interior offensive line

Roster:

Teven Jenkins

Nate Davis

Ja’Tyre Carter

Doug Kramer (futures)

Bill Murray (futures)

Jerome Carvin (futures)

Lucas Patrick (UFA)

Dan Feeney (UFA)

The Bears have a sizable need at center with the release of Cody Whitehair. Expect the position to be a priority for them this offseason. Their two starting guards seem to be set for 2024, but Jenkins is slated to hit free agency next year, and Davis has a reasonable opt out of his contract at the end of the year if he doesn’t bounce back this season. It might not hurt to invest in some guard depth, too.

Free agents:

Connor Williams, Dolphins

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Broncos

Aaron Brewer, Titans

Tyler Biadasz, Cowboys

Coleman Shelton, Rams

Bears draft targets:

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon (Round 1)

Graham Barton, Duke (Round 1-2)

Zach Frazier, West Virginia (Round 2-3)

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia (Round 3-4)

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin (Round 3-4)

3. Quarterback

Roster:

Justin Fields (trade candidate)

Tyson Bagent

Nathan Peterman (UFA)

Some may put this as the No. 1 need, while others may not consider it a need at all. There are far worse starting quarterbacks in the NFL than Fields, but the chance to go with a potential superstar with the first pick (and all the financial freedom for the next few years that comes with it) could prove to be too good for Chicago to pass up.

Free agents:

Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Gardner Minshew, Colts

Jacoby Brissett, Commanders

Drew Lock, Seahawks

Bears draft targets:

Caleb Williams, USC (Round 1)

Drake Maye, North Carolina (Round 1)

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Round 1)

Jayden Daniels, LSU (Round 1)

Michael Pratt, Tulane (Round 3-4)

Jordan Travis, Florida State (Round 5-6)

2. Edge rusher

Roster:

Montez Sweat

DeMarcus Walker

Dominique Robinson

Khalid Kareem (futures)

Daniel Hardy (futures)

Yannick Ngakoue (UFA)

Rasheem Green (UFA)

The Bears locked down one of their starting edge rusher spots by trading for the Pro Bowler Sweat, who instantly improved their pass-rush. There is a pretty big opening alongside him in the starting lineup, however. Assuming Ngakoue goes elsewhere, they could look for a big-money free agent or an early-round draft pick to fill that need.

Free agents:

Danielle Hunter, Vikings

Bryce Huff, Jets

Jonathan Greenard, Texans

Chase Young, 49ers

Josh Uche, Patriots

Za’Darius Smith, Browns

Jadeveon Clowney, Ravens

A.J. Epenesa, Bills

Bears draft targets:

Laiatu Latu, UCLA (Round 1)

Jared Verse, Florida State (Round 1)

Dallas Turner, Alabama (Round 1)

Chop Robinson, Penn State (Round 1-2)

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan (Round 2-3)

Bralen Trice, Washington (Round 2-3)

Austin Booker, Kansas (Round 3-4)

1. Wide receiver

Roster:

DJ Moore

Tyler Scott

Velus Jones Jr.

Collin Johnson

Nsimba Webster (futures)

Darnell Mooney (UFA)

Equanimeous St. Brown (UFA)

Trent Taylor (UFA)

Joe Reed (ERFA)

The addition of Moore to their trade back from the No. 1 pick last year is looking like a genius move from Ryan Poles. He gives the Bears a bonafide WR1 that the offense desperately needed. The rest of the room outside of him is concerning, though. Mooney is a free agent and seems to be unlikely to return. Scott has some upside as a fourth-rounder entering Year 2, but he’s still unproven. Chicago desperately needs to invest at the receiver position this offseason to pair with Moore.

Free agents:

Marquise Brown, Cardinals

Calvin Ridley, Jaguars

Gabe Davis, Bills

Tyler Boyd, Bengals

Curtis Samuel, Commanders

Bears draft targets:

Rome Odunze, Washington (Round 1)

Malik Nabers, LSU (Round 1)

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (Round 1)

Adonai Mitchell, Texas (Round 1)

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (Round 2-3)

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (Round 2-3)

