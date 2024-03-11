The Bear’s Den, March 11, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears signing safety Kevin Byard to 2-year contract - The Athletic - The two-time All-Pro notched 122 tackles and an interception through 16 games last season — six with the Titans and 10 with the Eagles.

Bears free-agency shopping list: Christian Wilkins, Josh Jacobs among possible fits - The Athletic - With almost $60 million in salary-cap space, the Bears are in position to upgrade several positions in free agency starting next week.

Veteran safety Kevin Byard signs with the Chicago Bears on two-year deal - CHGO - The Chicago Bears and veteran safety Kevin Byard agreed on a two-year deal on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan Poles sent an important message to the Chicago Bears locker room with Jaylon Johnson's contract extension - General manager Ryan Poles agreed to a contract extension with Jaylon Johnson, which was an important move for the Chicago Bears' locker room.

Arik Armstead declines pay cut, will be released - NBC Sports - 49ers to move on after Armstead refuses pay cut.

Bears mock draft: Team picks WRs, DEs after Kevin Byard deal – NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles continues filling out Bears positions of need with Eddie Jackson's replacement in place

Kevin Byard trade shows Bears’ faith time is now with Caleb Williams – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears moved quickly to sign veteran safety Kevin Byard, giving a strong two-year deal that says a lot about where they believe the team is headed in the...

What Kevin Byard contract with Bears means for defense, 2024 draft – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles will sign Byard to a two-year deal, giving the defense its replacement for Eddie Jackson

Bears free agency primer: Christian Wilkins, Saquon Barkley among targets – NBC Sports Chicago - The NFL's legal tampering window opens Monday, and Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do as he prepares the roster for the assumed arrival of Caleb Williams.

Audibles From the Long Snapper: What I’m Hearing Pre-Free Agency - Da Bears Blog - The negotiation period begins Monday, and a lot is set to change around the NFL. Here are my thoughts on everything.

Grote’s NFL mock draft: Bears bolster their offense - 670 - Score reporter/host Mark Grote believes the Bears could be making a move down in the first round of the NFL Draft, as he projects Chicago to trade its No. 9 overall pick.

Source: Bears to sign safety Kevin Byard on a 2-year deal - 670 - The Bears have added former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard on a two-year deal, a source said Sunday. He’s set to fill the starting void that was created when the Bears released veteran safety Eddie Jackson in February.

Bears agree to deal with veteran safety Kevin Byard: source - Chicago Sun-Times - Byard becomes the front runner to replace Eddie Jackson as the starting safety alongside Jaquan Brisker.

Bears in free agency: Signing safety Kevin Byard could be just the start of a defensive upgrade - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears GM Ryan Poles has a chance to turn one of the NFL’s best defenses over the second half of last season into one of the most intimidating in the league.

How many Bears fans want Justin Fields to succeed elsewhere and Caleb Williams to labor in Chicago? - Chicago Sun-Times - Some people have a hard time letting go.

Bears re-sign snapper Patrick Scales - Chicago Sun-Times - The longest-tenured Bears player will return on a one-year deal.

Should Chicago Bears: go after a wide receiver in free agency? - Chicago Tribune - Tribune Chicago Bears reporters Dan Wiederer and Colleen Kane offer a free-agency primer in true-or-false format.

Yes, it looks like Kirk Cousins will test free agency - NBC Sports - Technically, it’s news that it appears Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will test free agency.

Kendrick Bourne agrees to three-year deal to remain with Patriots - NBC Sports - Receiver Kendrick Bourne said in an interview with NFL Media last week the he hoped to re-sign with the Patriots rather than hitting free agency.

Report: Ben Bartch agrees to a one-year deal to stay with 49ers - NBC Sports - Offensive guard Ben Bartch is staying in San Francisco on a one-year deal, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Baker Mayfield's deal guarantees $50 million over two years - NBC Sports - As is the case with many veteran contracts, the value is in the eye of the beholder — and in the question of whether the team will exercise its prerogative to tear up the deal early.

There ain’t no such a thing as “legal tampering”! An opinion piece. - Windy City Gridiron - No that I’m bitter about the term or anything... but "legal tampering" doesn’t exist

2024 Chicago Bears Free Agency Transaction Tracker - Windy City Gridiron - All the news about the Chicago Bears’ free agency moves right here:

ECD: Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition - QB, RB, WR, & TE - Windy City Gridiron - ECD wraps things up for the 2024 series with a look into the offensive skill positions.

ECD's Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition - Offensive Line - Windy City Gridiron - Free agency is officially set to begin on Monday in the NFL and ECD is bringing back his yearly primer.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign safety Kevin Byard to a 2-year deal - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have a new starting safety.

Wiltfong: Bears Rumors - Latest on Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Saquon Barkley & more - Windy City Gridiron - On the eve of free agency, here’s the latest buzz surrounding the Chicago Bears.

Making Monsters: Chicago Bears Free Agency Preview - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll was joined by Aaron Leming to preview all the options the Chicago Bears have in free agency.

TFC: Interview with Author Jack M Silverstein about his new book - Windy City Gridiron - Jack M Silverstein joins to discuss Chicago sports and his latest book, Why We Root (Vol. 1): Mad Obsessions of a Chicago Sports Fan.

