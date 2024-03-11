Report: Chicago Bears to sign D’Andre Swift

Rumors have been swirling since the combine that the Chicago Bears were looking to upgrade at running back, and that’s exactly what general manager Ryan Poles has done with his first free agent signing.

According to a report by the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bears plan to sign Pro Bowler D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract.

In 16 games in 2023, the former Philadelphia Eagles tailback rushed for a career-best 1,049 yards and five touchdowns while catching 30 balls for 214 yards and one more touchdown. Although his pass blocking isn’t known as a strength, his receiving skills make him a three-down option for the Bears.

During his four-year career that began with the Detroit Lions, he has 788 offensive touches for 4,141 yards, 31 touchdowns, and nine fumbles.

Swift, 25, joins a Chicago backfield that includes Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, and fullback Khari Blasingame.

What are your thoughts on Swift’s addition?

D'Andre Swift gets $16.5M in first two years -- an average of $8.25M over 2. https://t.co/d8OoiEn3cV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024