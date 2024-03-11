A New(ish) Home - Chicago Bears to invest $2B in New Lakefront Stadium Project

Free agency officially kicked off today around the NFL. However, aside from one major signing, the Chicago Bears made big news today. And it has nothing to do with any transactions made.

Instead... they’re staying in downtown Chicago. With a new stadium. And they’re likely ending their pursuit of a proposed complex at Arlington Heights.

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN the Chicago Bears will invest upwards of $2B in a new stadium project to be developed in cooperation with the City of Chicago. The proposed site is just south along the lakefront of where Soldier Field currently is located. It’s also a situation where the Bears would follow the Vikings’ roadmap towards stadium financing.

Originally the Minnesota Vikings fronted $1.061B in the U.S. Bank Stadium project in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They would pay that debt off 23 years early compared to original estimates. And current Team President Kevin Warren was the gentleman tasked with that very project.

The Bears stadium team released the following statement to the media.

“The Chicago Bears are committed to contributing over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago,” the team said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region – boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.”

For more details on this development CNN offers a nice summary and additional context in their article here. The current plans include for a fully domed structure that appears to be located on the south lot.

The Village of Arlington Heights released the following statement in response moments ago.

Statement from Arlington Heights on the Bears turning their focus back to the lakefront. The Bears have "confirmed that their continued interest in Arlington Park has not changed."



Mayor Tom Hayes: "The Village has always acted in good faith and partnership with the Chicago… pic.twitter.com/krg5poxfRN — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) March 11, 2024

Stay tuned for more shenanigans!