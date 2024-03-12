Chicago Bears have 3 on the PFF Top 101 Players List for 2023

Pro Football Focus recently revealed their top 101 NFL player list for the 2023 season, and three Chicago Bears made the cut; linebacker T.J. Edwards, wide receiver DJ Moore, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Before getting into the specifics that they wrote about the three Bears, a note on PFF’s methodology.

Their list is based solely on their play in 2023, it’s not a career retrospective or a projection for the upcoming season. They also use an “all positions are created equal” mantra so they look at how players perform relative to what’s expected from their position. And finally, PFF takes postseason play into consideration, which obviously is something that didn’t matter for Chicago’s players.

Here’s how they ranked the Bears.

94. LB T.J. EDWARDS, CHICAGO BEARS Edwards seems destined to spend an entire career as a criminally underrated player simply because he isn’t a spectacular athlete or physical specimen. Overshadowed by Tremaine Edmunds in Chicago’s spending last free agency period, Edwards notched 61 defensive stops in his first year with the Bears while besting Edmunds’ production in coverage.

Edwards was signed minutes after the 2023 early negotiation period for free agency started, and he led the Bears with 155 tackles, while adding three interceptions, and two and a half sacks.

66. WR DJ MOORE, CHICAGO BEARS Moore made his mark in his first season in Chicago, as he caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards at 2.3 yards per route run, taking over multiple games and changing the outcome with his playmaking skills. He did all of that with Justin Fields still finding his way as a passer and Tyson Bagent filling in when Fields was hurt.

Moore had a career year and his 96 receptions was the eighth highest number in Bears’ history, and his 1,364 yards was the fourth best mark ever.

30. CB JAYLON JOHNSON, CHICAGO BEARS A career-best showing for Johnson in a contract year was outstanding timing from his point of view. He was arguably the best cornerback in football this season, earning a 91.0 PFF coverage grade, thanks to allowing a 33.3 passer rating when targeted, worse than if opposing quarterbacks had simply thrown the ball away on every attempt.

The newly extended Johnson was PFF’s second highest corner on their top 101 list. His career year found him playing in the Pro Bowl games and named to his first All Pro team.

What are your thoughts on these three Bears making the list? Are there any Bears you think were snubbed?