The Bear’s Den, March 12, 2024

Bears’ D’Andre Swift signing big bet on Shane Waldron – NBC Sports Chicago - In agreeing to sign D’Andre Swift to a three-year contract, Ryan Poles departed from his previous philosophy and allowed Shane Waldron to start to put his...

Justin Fields future in question after Kirk Cousins, Falcons deal – NBC Sports Chicago - Will the Bears QB get a starting job in the NFL or will he have to backup somebody else?

Jaylon Johnson thrilled by Bears’ addition of Kevin Byard - 670 - After prioritizing one of their own by signing Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a new four-year contract late last week, the Bears coveted a key addition from the outside to bolster their secondary.

Report: D’Andre Swift to join Bears on a 3-year deal - 670 - The Bears have added a new weapon to their backfield. Running back D’Andre Swift and the Bears have agreed on an three-year deal worth up to $24.5 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday as the NFL’s negotiating window opened.

Jaylon Johnson reveals he sought therapy for sex addiction - 670 - At a press conference Monday to address his new four-year, $76-million contract with the Bears, Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson reflected on his emotional journey to this point and shared a deeply personal admission.

Bears urged to weigh Michael Reese hospital site for domed stadium to avoid lakefront legal battle - Chicago Sun-Times - One day after the Bears offered to spend $2 billion in private money to help build a publicly-owned domed stadium in the parking area south of Soldier Field, Friends of the Parks board member Fred Bates was not appeased by the team’s sketchy promise to create nearly 20% more open space.

Former Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones to sign with Cardinals - Chicago Sun-Times - Jones spent two years at Halas Hall.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson reveals sexual addiction, therapy and growth - Chicago Sun-Times - Asked why he wanted to reveal his treatment for sexual addiction, Johnson said that it was important for people to know that they’re not alone.

Where could Bears QB Justin Fields be headed now that the Falcons are signing Kirk Cousins? - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields won’t be going to his hometown team.

Jaylon Johnson: Bears locker room mature enough to handle possible Justin Fields trade - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson is one of the Bears veterans — along with receiver DJ Moore, among others — who have been in support of Fields’ return dating back to last season. Johnson sounded as if a trade would not lead to a locker-room fracture.

The Chicago Bears are signing running back D'Ande Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal - The Bears are bolstering the running back room by adding former Eagles running back D'Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal.

2024 NFL free-agency tracker: From Danielle Hunter to Jamal Adams, see where top 150 players land - The Athletic - NFL free agency begins at noon Monday when the tampering window opens. Track the best available players (and where they land) right here.

D’Andre Swift deal gives the Bears a new starting running back - The Athletic - In his only season with the Eagles, Swift topped 1,000 yards rushing and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson talks contract, year of change and how ‘it’s OK not to be perfect’ - The Athletic - "Everybody goes through things," said Johnson, who discussed his new deal after a breakthrough season and his battle with sexual addiction.

NFL free-agency takeaways: What to make of the Day 1 run on running backs - The Athletic - Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Kirk Cousins and Christian Wilkins were among the big names who found new homes Monday.

NFL free agency 2024 best available players, led by Danielle Hunter, Calvin Ridley - The Athletic - Who are the top NFL players on the market for your team to sign? We're tracking all of them right here, updating with every new deal.

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields' future unclear as NFL's QB carousel spins - Chicago Tribune - Kirk Cousins is headed for Atlanta. Russell Wilson is off to Pittsburgh. What does it all mean for the Chicago Bears and Fields?

Chicago Bears' domed stadium proposal sparks excitement, questions - Chicago Tribune - Landmarks Illinois and Friends of the Parks both say plan the domed stadium plan on the lakefront raises major questions and likely opposition.

Column: What's next for Chicago Bears in NFL free agency? - Chicago Tribune - With the first and ninth picks in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears can emerge as one of the big winners of the offseason without spending extravagantly.

Kyle Pitts seems willing to surrender No. 8 to his new quarterback, Kirk Cousins - NBC Sports - With quarterback Kirk Cousins heading to Atlanta, he’ll be interested in securing No. 8.

Dak Prescott sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot - NBC Sports - Faced with an allegation of sexual assault that he claims is false, Prescott fights back.

Leonard Williams agrees to three-year deal to stick with Seahawks - NBC Sports - Leonard Williams is staying in the Pacific Northwest.

ECD: A New(ish) Home - Chicago Bears to invest $2B in New Lakefront Stadium Project - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have done a complete reversal on their stadium plans, and are now focused on staying in the main city of Chicago itself.

Bear & Balanced: Chicago Bears Day 1 Free Agency Recap - Windy City Gridiron - We recap the first day of action LIVE on 2nd City Gridiron, so come join in on the convo!

NFL Free Agency 2024: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker for March 11 - Windy City Gridiron - The early negotiating period for NFL free agency is in a few hours, so we’re getting a jump start on all the news and rumors about the Chicago Bears right here.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears to sign D’Andre Swift - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have a brand new running back.

Infante: 2024 Bears offseason outlook - Ranking each position by need - Windy City Gridiron - What are the Bears’ biggest needs heading into the 2024 NFL offseason?

