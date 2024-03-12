NFL Free Agency 2024: Chicago Bears News and Rumor Tracker for March 12

It was a quiet day one of free agency for the Chicago Bears, with only one signing, running back D’Andre Swift. They also only lost one free agent as defensive tackle Justin Jones signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago’s remaining free agents

D’Onta Foreman, RB

Dan Feeney, C/G

Lucas Patrick, C/G

Darnell Mooney, WR

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

Trent Taylor, WR

Dylan Cole, LB

Marcedes Lewis, TE

Robert Tonyan, TE

Nathan Peterman, QB

Rasheem Green, DE

Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Joe Reed, WR (ERFA)

Josh Blackwell, CB (ERFA)

The deadline to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents (RFAs) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFAs) is the start of the league year, when free agency opens on March 13 at 3:00 p.m. (CT).

