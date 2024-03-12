Why the Chicago Bears haven’t traded Justin Fields — yet

Not quite the start of free agency you were all thinking, eh, Bears fans?

Sure, the Chicago Bears did extend Jaylon Johnson — a very necessary move — but no starting center yet? Just a trade for backup lineman Ryan Bates? A running back? And an old safety (albeit a good one)?

And that’s not even the part Bears fans are most anxious about on average.

All offseason, we’ve been told to look for the NFL Combine or the start of free agency as that magic hour in which the Bears would trade Justin Fields away and unequivocally embrace the future at quarterback. The decision, as everyone with connections and knowledge of the league would tell you, isn’t really a decision at all.

So why hasn’t it been made yet (officially anyway)?

Why is Justin Field still a Chicago Bear after all the teams we originally saw as fits for him — Atlanta, Pittsburgh, even Minnesota — sign quarterbacks in free agency?

Can it really be that nobody wants him?

Even if the end result does feel somewhat inevitable, the current reality is a bit more complicated than all that.

Caleb Williams messed up the timeline

No one is yet suggesting Williams’ team’s decision to delay his post-Combine meeting with the Bears has changed their feelings about him in any way. But it has likely delayed absolute certainty on the Bears’ part to take him.

The Bears don’t need to see Williams throw at his USC Pro Day, of course. They’ve seen more than enough of him throwing the football.

But they do need to see his medicals, which he has chosen to give out to teams individually during his meetings with them. Not that we should expect anything to be wrong with him; it’s just doing diligence.

Then, of course, the Bears will meet with him and his team to talk about next steps — another chance for Williams to keep putting distance between himself and the perception people had of him coming into the NFL Combine. After that meeting later this month, we’ll likely see things start to move in earnest. Which brings us to…

The Bears are NOT just giving Justin Fields away — yet

The Bears may not be actively calling teams about Fields as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported. But that doesn’t mean they won’t trade him if they hear a compelling offer.

Still, if you think Ryan Poles is stubborn about his valuations on players in free agency, why would you expect him to be any different when it comes to trades? Poles has probably asked teams for a starter-level value for Fields in a trade, whatever that looks like. And the league doesn’t want to oblige for several reasons.

Why not wait Chicago out for a better price if you know they’re going to trade him anyway? Why commit draft capital to Fields now when you might have a shot at a quarterback you like in the draft? (For example: the Raiders didn’t choose Gardner Minshew over Fields. They choose Minshew and a possible shot at JJ McCarthy or another rookie over Fields.) If you’re Ryan Poles, why take a lowball offer before you have to and before you’re 10,000% sold on your future direction (which Poles apparently is not yet)?

This could even come down to draft night and the Bears packaging Fields to move up from No. 9 to No. 6 or something. Just because a trade’s not happening now doesn’t mean it won’t happen. But if you thought the Bears were really just going to ship Fields out for a sixth-rounder like the Patriots did to Mac Jones (who proved utterly unplayable last year) or some 2025 conditional pick more than a month out from the draft, you must think Poles is an idiot.

Ryan Poles is weighing EVERYTHING

This isn’t as simple as “Fields vs. Caleb” or “rookie contract vs. paying Fields” or “No. 1 pick vs. the haul the No. 1 pick could bring you.” The Bears have permutation upon permutation they’re preparing for this offseason in which any scenario is possible.

There is absolutely a situation in which Fields be the Bears’ starter next year, even if it’s not likely. There’s also a path in which the Bears take a quarterback other than Caleb Williams in this draft – whether at No. 1 overall or not.

Even assuming the Bears take a quarterback with their first pick: what if the Bears use the No. 9 overall pick on a defensive player – say, Jared Verse or Johnny Newton – instead of an offensive playmaker? Bears fans would lose their minds, of course, but would that make it a bad decision from Poles? Not necessarily (depending on who’s on the board, of course).

Poles has built his team his way, not anyone else’s. That means spending money on D’Andre Swift in free agency or targeting value over big contracts. It also means sometimes passing on the Jalen Carters and George Pickenses of the world and rolling with the Darnell Wrights, Kyler Gordons and Jaquan Briskers. You think he regrets any of those picks at this point? Didn’t think so.

Though everyone desperately wants to see money and capital spent on offense, Poles’ investments in the defense bore fruit toward the end of last season, helping the Bears win games without asking too much of an offense still under construction. Don’t be surprised if he keeps building that vision out in this year’s draft and free agency period as well.

What’s more: he’s done it with the flexibility to go whichever way he believes will keep the franchise viable long-term. That’s how they can make the Montez Sweat and D.J. Moore trades, extend Jaylon Johnson and still have the fifth-most cap space in the league, with which they can make more big moves if they want or save for the future.

Poles has certainly built in an out for himself to get rid of Fields and draft his own quarterback if he wants to do so this spring. In such a case, the Bears could certainly use that salary cap space to make big moves in free agency to build up the team around a rookie.

But he also doesn’t have to reset the rookie quarterback clock just for the hell of it because he’s been smart with the Bears’ money. So this decision, as with every other the Bears will make, is about what he thinks will get the team to the playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl. It’s that simple.

On top of that, you’d best believe the Bears are getting calls from the No. 1 overall pick. And they may get even more after Williams works out on March 22 and teams get a clearer picture of him.

Bottom line: Poles is going to do his thing, and he’s going to do it in his own time. And you’re going to like it. (Ok, that’s doubtful. But you’ll deal.) So just because Fields has remained a Bear longer than you wanted, my fellow fans, doesn’t mean Poles is asleep at the wheel.

But it does mean he has a plan for the Bears (and Fields), and we’ll find out what it is when it’s time. Which means we, like Fields, have to keep living in that gray area for a few more weeks at least.