Report: Chicago Bears to sign tight end Gerald Everett

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with tight end Gerald Everett, who played the last two years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fowler’s colleague Adam Schefter has the contract terms at two years with a $12 million base, a max value of up to $14 million, and $6.1 million guaranteed.

During his seven-year career, the 29-year-old Everett started 46 of the 107 games he played, with 284 receptions for 2,833 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Everett played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, where his offensive coordinator was Shane Waldron, who is now the O.C. of the Bears, and from 2017 to 2020, Everett was with the Los Angeles Rams, where Waldron was his position coach and passing game coordinator.

The athletic 6’3”, 250-pounder should complement Chicago’s starting tight end, Cole Kmet, as Everett can be moved around the offense and has been very good after the catch in his career.

What are your thoughts on Chicago adding a move tight end to the offense?