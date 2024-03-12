Report: Chicago Bears are signing safety Jonathan Owens

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chicago Bears are signing former Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million per Aaron Wilson.

Owens, who will turn 29 in July, has some scheme familiarity as he played the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans, and he started 19 games for Lovie Smith in 2021 and 2022. Last year in Green Bay, he had 84 tackles with 11 starts on defense, and he also logged 233 snaps on special teams. He was originally an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before finding his place in Houston.

Owens (5’11”, 210) figures to be depth behind the newly signed Kevin Byard and the returning Jaquan Brisker.

On a personal note, he’s the husband of one of the greatest athletes in American history, gymnast Simone Biles.