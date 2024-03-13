The Bear’s Den, March 13, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

How do the White Sox factor into the Bears’ new plan for a Chicago stadium? – NBC Sports Chicago - As the Chicago Bears shift their focus, now hoping to build a new stadium on the city’s lakefront, the move raises questions about how the White Sox come into...

Jonathan Owens, Bears agree to contract, reports say – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears have made another addition to their secondary, reportedly inking a contract with defensive back Jonathan Owens.

There’s a reason for Bears’ cautious approach in free agency - 670 - The Bears’ cautious approach to spending money in the early part of NFL free agency is by design as general manager Ryan Poles plans for long-term success.

Friends of the Parks responds to Bears’ new stadium proposal - 670 - The environmental advocate group Friends of the Parks has called upon the Bears to slow their pursuit of a new stadium along the lakefront and spend more time engaging with the community on what’s best for all involved.

Source: Bears to sign TE Gerald Everett on a 2-year deal - 670 - The Bears have added a veteran to their offense, as they’re set to sign tight end Gerald Everett on a two-year deal worth $12 million, a source said Tuesday afternoon.

Source: Bears add safety Jonathan Owens on a 2-year deal - 670 - Veteran safety Jonathan Owens has agreed to join the Bears on a two-year deal, a source said Tuesday afternoon. Owens, 28, is a five-year NFL veteran who had 84 tackles for the Packers in 2023.

Winners & Losers from Day 2 of Free Agency - NFLTradeRumors.co - Day two is in the books.

Justin Fields' market has only reinforced Ryan Poles' likely QB decision - Chicago Sun-Times - Two days after the start of the league’s free agency period, it’s clear that no team in the NFL is saving their starting job for Fields.

Bears to sign former Packers safety Jonathan Owens - Chicago Sun-Times - He started 11 games in Green Bay but figures to be a depth piece behind Jaquan Brisker and the newly signed Kevin Byard. Owens, who turns 29 in July, is married to former Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Bears LB Jack Sanborn ready to get 2024 season started - Chicago Sun-Times - Expectations are high with nine starters back from a defense that was sixth in the NFL in scoring defense over the last 13 games in 2023. “We want to be the best defense in the NFL or one of the best defenses in the NFL," the third-year linebacker said.

Bears GM Ryan Poles must balance caution, aggressiveness in free agency - Chicago Sun-Times - While he wants to maintain flexibility, Poles also is pressed to make the Bears a winner next season and needs more help than he'll be able to find in the upcoming draft.

Chicago Bears free-agency news: GM Ryan Poles' latest moves - As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues building his roster, this month's dive into free agency is providing a major opportunity for the team to take a leap forward.

NFL free agency 2024 best available players, led by Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith - The Athletic - Who are the top NFL players on the market for your team to sign? We're tracking all of them right here, updating with every new deal.

Free agency tracker: Chicago Bears add TE Gerald Everett and S Jonathan Owens - The Chicago Bears added tight end Gerald Everett and safety Jonathan Owens in free agency.

Simone Biles reacts to Bears signing Jonathan Owens – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears are reportedly inked a deal with former Packers safety Jonathan Owens, who is married to U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Report: Chicago Bears are signing safety Jonathan Owens - Windy City Gridiron - According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Chicago Bears are signing former Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens to a two-year deal worth $4.5 million per Aaron Wilson.

Report: Chicago Bears to sign tight end Gerald Everett - Windy City Gridiron - According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with tight end Gerald Everett, who played the last two years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Fowler’s colleague Adam...

Thompson: Why the Chicago Bears haven’t traded Justin Fields — yet - Windy City Gridiron - Justin Fields remains a member of the Chicago Bears after the start of free agency — much to the chagrin of many. But Ryan Poles has his reasons.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears have 3 on the PFF Top 101 Players List for 2023 - Windy City Gridiron - We take a quick break from the Chicago QB drama and the NFL’s free agency frenzy by checking out the Pro Football Focus top 101 player list.

