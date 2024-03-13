Chicago Bears sign offensive lineman Matt Pryor

As first reported by The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain — and now made official by the team — the Chicago Bears are signing 29-year-old offensive lineman Matt Pryor, who played last year with the San Francisco 49ers.

Pryor (6’7”, 332) was originally a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 from TCU. He started ten games for them at guard in 2020 but was traded to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2021 season. While in Indy, he started 14 of the 33 games he appeared in at guard and tackle. The Niners signed him in free agency last season, and he was a reserve for 15 games.

Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was in Philly’s front office when Pryor was drafted, and head coach Matt Eberflus was working for the Colts when they traded for him.

The financial details of his one-year deal are unavailable, but his tackle/guard versatility could make current reserve Larry Borom expendable.