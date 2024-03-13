 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: Bears add Depth signing QB Brett Rypien & LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Ryan Poles has spent the first three days prioritizing the depth charts.

By Erik Christopher Duerrwaechter
This free agency period has been a relative snoozer for the Chicago Bears. Today has been filled with several signings aimed at filling out their depth charts instead of adding frontline starters. Specifically the depth and competition between quarterback and linebacker / special teams have been addressed.

Per multiple reports the Bears have signed veteran quarterback Brett Rypien and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. Both players were signed to one-year deals. The team officially announced the addition of Brett Rypien moments ago.

Brett Rypien — most recently with the Los Angeles Rams — has played in 10 total games with 4 starts for his career. He’s experienced with the terminology and offense Shane Waldron will be running in Chicago. Brett is likely a camp arm and possible competition for Tyler Bagent to backup whomever is named QB1 for 2024.

Amen Ogbongbemiga — thank you [control c] and [control v] for existing — becomes a likely replacement for Dylan Cole as a backup linebacker and contributor on special teams. He spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

