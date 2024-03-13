This free agency period has been a relative snoozer for the Chicago Bears. Today has been filled with several signings aimed at filling out their depth charts instead of adding frontline starters. Specifically the depth and competition between quarterback and linebacker / special teams have been addressed.

Per multiple reports the Bears have signed veteran quarterback Brett Rypien and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga. Both players were signed to one-year deals. The team officially announced the addition of Brett Rypien moments ago.

We have agreed to terms with Brett Rypien on a one-year contract.



Welcome to 312, @brettryp! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 13, 2024

Former #Chargers LB and special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga is headed to the #Bears, source says. It’s a one-year, $2.1 million deal with a max value of $2.5 million. Ogbongbemiga gets $1.1 million guaranteed as part of the deal.



Can they get an Amen in Chicago? You bet. pic.twitter.com/1pOx8fZ5Zj — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2024

Brett Rypien — most recently with the Los Angeles Rams — has played in 10 total games with 4 starts for his career. He’s experienced with the terminology and offense Shane Waldron will be running in Chicago. Brett is likely a camp arm and possible competition for Tyler Bagent to backup whomever is named QB1 for 2024.

Amen Ogbongbemiga — thank you [control c] and [control v] for existing — becomes a likely replacement for Dylan Cole as a backup linebacker and contributor on special teams. He spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.