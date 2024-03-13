Check out Bill Zimmerman’s appearance on Football Night in Chicago

There’s been a flurry of activity so far during NFL free agency. The Chicago Bears may not have been as active as many fans hoped and there may be a reason for that.

Our own Bill Zimmerman joined Ruthie Polinsky on Football Night in Chicago on NBC Sports Chicago to talk about Justin Fields’ market, the Bears’ approach to free agency and the difference between cash on hand and salary cap space and how that can impact making moves in free agency.

Zimmerman thinks the guaranteed money they’ve already committed to both Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson as well as the cash that’s tied up in Arlington Heights may have molded the Bears’ free agent plans and may have had them look elsewhere instead of looking at big money players like Christian Wilkins and Danielle Hunter.

