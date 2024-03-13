Examining the Justin Fields Trade Market

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

All anyone can talk about is the Justin Fields trade market, so why should our podcasts be any different?

Bill Zimmerman decided to sit down in front of the microphone and talk about just that. After a quick free agency recap (and we mean quick!), Zimmerman discusses the Chicago Bears decision with Fields, when that decision was made, what he had heard throughout the offseason from people around the league and deciphers all the reports that have come out from the major national NFL reporters.

This one is worth a listen if you want to hear some perspective as to what has happened with Fields over the last month and where it could be headed in the near future.

The guest-less podcast is available on both video and in podcast form, so if you want to watch the podcast, you can do so here:

If you would like to listen to the podcast, you can do so here: