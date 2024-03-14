The Bear’s Den, March 14, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

After quiet start to free agency, Bears still lagging in NFC North - Chicago Sun-Times - The best move in their favor was Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins leaving for big money (and perhaps a big offense) in Atlanta.

Ryan Poles' fireworks-free free agency period marches on - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears fans hoping they’d make a splash at the start of league year didn’t get their prayers answered Wednesday. But they did get an Amen.

With QB in spotlight, Bears' defense can't be ignored - Chicago Sun-Times - Whether Caleb Williams or Justin Fields starts at quarterback, a defense that was fifth in the NFL in offensive points allowed in the final 13 games of last season will give him the wind at his back. But a pass rusher to complement Montez Sweat should be a high priority.

Bears sign ex-Chargers LB, special teamer Amen Ogbongbemiga - Chicago Sun-Times - Ogbongbemiga primarily played special teams the last three seasons with the Chargers.

Bears sign QB Brett Rypien - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears finally made a move at quarterback. No, not that one.

Chicago Bears free-agency news: GM Ryan Poles' latest moves - Chicago Tribune - As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles continues building his roster, this month's dive into free agency is providing a major opportunity for the team to take a leap forward.

NFL free-agency takeaways: Calvin Ridley throws a curve, Chargers make big decisions - The Athletic - Thoughts on who's made the most positive changes this week and how well the Jets could handle an Aaron Rodgers VP run.

Keeping Justin Fields, drafting Caleb Williams would be Bears disaster – NBC Sports Chicago - If the Bears draft Caleb Williams, they must do everything in their power to maximize his rare talent. Keeping Justin Fields to compete with the rookie or back...

Bears sign quarterback Brett Rypien to one-year deal – NBC Sports Chicago - Rypien was on three teams last year

Bears sign linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga to a one-year deal – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears signed Amen Ogbongbemiga to a one-year deal

Updated list of top remaining NFL free agents by position in 2024 – NBC Sports Chicago - Chase Young and Justin Simmons are among the top available NFL free agents in 2024. Check out a position-by-position list of the best remaining free agents...

Taking An Early Look At Chicago’s Free Agent Class - Da Bears Blog - Kevin Byard, D’Andre Swift, Gerald Everett, and Jonathan Owens are now Chicago Bears! But how good are they? What do they bring to the team? And who remains unsigned that Ryan Poles may target? Robert & Nick review all this and more on the latest episode of Bear With Us!

Source: Bears to sign veteran OL Matt Pryor on a 1-year deal - 670 - The Bears will sign veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor on a one-year deal, a source said Wednesday afternoon. Pryor, 29, has played five NFL seasons and four offensive line positions.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Kirk Cousins says Kyle Pitts began recruiting him to the Falcons “back a few weeks” - NBC Sports - Last week, after we suggested that the recruitment of Kirk Cousins by the Falcons has reached the point that he’s talking to tight end Kyle Pitts about who will wear No. 8, Pitts tried to shoot it down.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Examining Justin Fields Market for Chicago Bears as league year opens - Windy City Gridiron - Bill Zimmerman’s latest Bears Banter takes us through the entire offseason with a Justin Fields trade and where we are at now.

Check out WCG’s Bill Zimmerman appearance on Football Night in Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s Bill Zimmerman joined Ruthie Polinsky to talk Bears!

ECD: Reports - Bears add Depth signing QB Brett Rypien & LB Amen Ogbongbemiga - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles has spent the first three days prioritizing the depth charts.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign offensive lineman Matt Pryor - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have a new offensive lineman.

Leming's Bears Mailbag: Free Agency opens and the quarterback discussion rages on - Windy City Gridiron - Free Agency is off and running with a busy start to the week. With the 2024 NFL draft six weeks away, there’s still plenty to learn about the Chicago Bears. What have we found out so far? We’ll dive into all of that and more in a special edition of our Bears Mailbag!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.