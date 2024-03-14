Making Monsters: Chicago Bears NFL Draft options

We’re a few days into NFL free agency and the Chicago Bears have filled out some of the depth along their roster, but before we know it, the 2024 NFL Draft will be here.

Last year, Chicago went into the draft with a huge hole at right tackle, and so far this offseason, the Bears appear to have a big need at wide receiver. Currently, the only established wideout on the team is DJ Moore, and while I expect a vet or two will be signed soon, the Bears are likely drafting a receiver on day one or two.

On her latest Making Monsters podcast, Taylor Doll talks with Thor Nystrom, NFL Draft and College Football Analyst for Fantasy Pros and Betting Pros. They discuss Chicago’s options with the first and ninth picks and how they’ll manage not having a pick in round two. Plus, they dive into other wide receiver possibilities if the top three (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze) are off the board by pick nine.

Thor also covered the Minnesota Vikings for years, and he shares his thoughts on what the Vikings will do at quarterback and why he believes J.J. McCarthy will rise in rankings.

Check out Taylor’s latest Making Monsters podcast for Thor’s national perspective on the Bears’ draft options.

