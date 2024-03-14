Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Mock Draft 3.0

The Chicago Bears have been on the clock for months, and our Bear Bones crew have been getting us ready for every possibility imaginable with their mock draft series. Tonight is version 3.0 and it features an old friend.

Join hosts Dr. Mason West and Khari Thompson and their special guest tonight, Robert Schmitz, the editor-in-chief of Da Bears Blog.

Remember that these mocks follow a strict one-prospect-picked-per-mock rule to ensure a fresh conversation and that we learn about as many players as possible so Mason and Khari will have plenty of possible new Bears’ prospects to discuss.

You can watch their latest Bear Bones in the video embedded below or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with the fellas LIVE at 5:00 Chicago time!

Tune in today at 5 PM for our first mock draft on Bear Bones! @kdthompson5 and I have the mocks today but we have a star studded cast this offseason:



2/22 @jacobinfante24

3/14 @robertkschmitz

3/21 @dwcprodz

4/4 @PFF_Brad

4/18 @ButkusStats



Get excited #DaBears fans! https://t.co/v869UF0BXb — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) February 8, 2024

