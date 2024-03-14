Free Agency gives us a good indication of the Bears' NFL Draft plans

This week, NFL Free Agency opened, and as usual, it gives us a very good idea of what many clubs will do next month in the annual NFL Draft. That is no different with the Chicago Bears, as it has become obvious to me what their plans are. Given the popular opinion of what many fans and media feel will happen next month, my opinion won’t sit well with many in the fan base.

The Bears had several important needs this week, and through yesterday, only a few of them had been filled. Actually, one important need was taken care of last week when the Bears traded a fifth-round draft pick to Buffalo for center/guard Ryan Bates. Contrary to the opinion of many fans, Bates is a strong pickup, and he will be the Bears' starting center this fall. As such, he will be a huge upgrade over Lucas Patrick last year.

Last week, when Philadelphia released former Pro Bow Safety Kevin Byard, the Bears jumped on that right away and got him signed to a 2-year contract on Sunday. Being he was not a UFA, he could be signed before the beginning of the negotiation period on Monday. Byard is the same age as Chicago’s former safety, Eddie Jackson, but an upgrade in that he is more durable, a better and more athletic player, and a far more physical player.

On the first day of negotiations, they inked D’Andre Swift. Swift also is an upgrade over any running back the Bears have had in recent memory. He is a quick and fast home run hitter be it as a runner or a receiver.

The Bears also reached agreement with move tight end Gerald Everett. The Bears' new Offensive Coordinator is very familiar with Everett, having coached him both with the Rams and Seattle. Everett gives the Beras a very viable receiving threat at the move tight end position which is something the Bears haven’t had in years.

The Bears also made four other signings, but all of those are depth pieces that will make the team much stronger, but they aren’t difference-makers.

In recent years, the lack of depth at the safety position has hurt the Bears when a starter went down. Former Packer Johnathan Owens gives Chicago excellent depth and a player who can be a nickel linebacker in some sub-packages. This signing will turn out to be a very underrated signing, as Owens is a very good player.

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor is an excellent backup lineman as he can play just about anywhere along the line as he has started games in the NFL at both guard and tackle. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga is a versatile special teams player who can backup at most of the linebacker positions. The Bears had a need for a strong special teams player.

What the Bears haven’t done is fill two of the biggest and most important needs they have, and that is wide receiver and defensive end.

Many felt the Bears would go after former Viking Edge Danielle Hunter, and they may have, but he ended up signing with Houston on Tuesday night. In postseason and combine interviews, both General Manager Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus stated the need for a solid edge opposite Tez Sweat. The best edge players in free agency have been signed, so the Bears have to turn to the Draft to find that player.

Yes, the Bears have an Edge visiting today, and that player is former Viking D.J. Wonnum. He’s a good player but not the player the Bears want as their starting Edge. He is a solid rotational player, but the team hopes for better. Just because Wonnum is visiting doesn’t mean a deal will get done. Wonnum has his options open — he’s visiting Carolina this morning— but until something happens, we can assume nothing.

Wide receiver is the most glaring need the Bears have, and they have yet to address it. There are still some viable options remaining in free agency, such as former Lion Josh Reynolds, former Cardinal Marquise Brown, former Commander Curtis Samuel, and former Charger Mike Williams. Williams is the most interesting name, and he played for the Bears’ new wide receiver coach, Chris Beatty, last year, but he is also coming off ACL surgery last October, and it may be months before he is ready to play. I would not count on the Bears trying to sign Williams because of that.

The Bears need at least two wide receivers, as the team's depth is weak. After DJ Moore, the Bears don’t have a receiver who can be said to be a solid starter. One of the above free agents could fill one of the two spots needed, but with a very strong wide receiver draft, the Bears will need to select one high.

In saying that, there is a problem, the Bears only have two premium draft picks going into the Draft, and those are the two first-round picks the Bears currently hold. The second round in the draft is extremely strong and as of now, the Bears don’t have a pick in that round. The only way to acquire one is to trade down from on or both of their first-round picks.

If the Bears use the first overall pick, that means the ninth pick could be available. In order to obtain a second-round pick, the Bears would probably need to move down at least seven slots from nine to obtain it. That takes away the ability to get one of the top players n the Draft with that second first rounder.

The most obvious pick to trade is number one. The return would be huge and allow the Bears to fill all of the remaining glaring needs. Yes, it means passing on quarterback Caleb Williams but I’m on record as believing the drafting of Williams would be a mistake.

For weeks, the popular thought was that current quarterback Justin Fields would be traded. That hasn’t occurred, and as each day passes, I honestly feel that trade will not happen. Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport have recently said it is not a lock that Fields will be traded. Former FMIA columnist Peter King also stated as such and discussed it this past Tuesday on my Podcast.

If you look around the League, the teams with veteran quarterback needs have just about filled their QB rooms, and as Rapoport stated, the Bears haven’t “shopped’ Fields yet. Personally, I believe that Field is going nowhere and will be a Chicago Bear in 2024. I also believe Peter King’s theory that the Bears will not trade down once but twice and have such a strong collection of draft picks over the next few years that the club cannot help but prosper. It is the right thing to do!

With a large number of picks, the Bears can draft a couple of wide receivers, a promising edge, a young quarterback to develop, and some needed depth at various positions, including the offensive line. Trust me, it is the right thing to do, and I have no doubt that is what Ryan Poles will do.

I fully believe that the Bears won’t move that pick for at least a couple of weeks. Over the next two weeks, the top quarterback prospects in the Draft will all have their Pro Days. This will also give the Bears the much-needed time to spend with these players. Getting classroom board work done with a quarterback prospect is imperative in the drafting process.

Could my theory be wrong? Of course, but after the last few days, I feel much more comfortable that is what is going thappen.