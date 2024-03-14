Chicago Bears sign offensive lineman Coleman Shelton

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears announced they were signing offensive lineman Coleman Shelton to a one-year deal. The 28-year-old Shelton (6’4”, 299) was originally an undrafted free agent of the 49ers in 2018 out of Washington. After being released, he landed on the Cardinals practice squad for that entire season.

The Los Angeles Rams picked him up in 2019 and he appeared in 26 games as a reserve the next two seasons. He received his first of two starts in 2021 while playing in all 17 games, and then he was the Rams’ starting center for the last two years, starting all 30 of the games he played in.

Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was L.A.’s passing game coordinator during Shelton’s first two years with the Rams, so he’ll be familiar with the scheme and the terminology Waldron will implement in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs was the first to break the signing, and in his Tweet, he suggested that Shelton was being added as an option to complete with Ryan Bates, whom the Bears recently traded for, to start at center.

Shelton has more starting center experience and comfort with the system, so he may have a leg up in the competition. We’ll have a better idea when the contract details are made public.