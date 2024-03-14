Chicago Bears Sign OT Jake Curhan

The Chicago Bears continue to fill out their depth chart along the offensive line with their second different signing of today. This addition is a familiar face for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Per Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports, the Bears have signed offensive tackle Jake Curhan. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed as of the writing of this article. Kenny Zuckerman is the current agent for Jake Curhan.

Jake (6’6”, 316) previously signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2021 during Shane Waldron’s first season as their offensive coordinator. Now with the Chicago Bears in the same capacity, Shane has brought the former California Golden Bear onboard to add depth up front. Jake Curhan currently has 9 career starts in 29 career appearances.

During his career, he has played both guard and tackle, and all nine career starts so far have been at right tackle.