Bears trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen

The Bears are trading a fourth-round pick to the Chargers for wide receiver Keenan Allen, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on Thursday. The pick will be the No. 110 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving Los Angeles the highest of Chicago’s two fourth-round picks.

Allen, 31, has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL for much of his career, which is entering its 12th season. He most recently hit a career-high with 108 receptions, doing so in just 13 games. His reception total placed sixth in the league, and he added 1,243 yards and 7 touchdowns to that total. In his last 7 seasons, he has reached the 1,000-yard mark five times, coming close with 992 yards in 2020.

A 6-time Pro Bowler, Allen has a reputation as one of the craftiest route runners in the world today. Though he has passed the age of 30, he has shown no signs of slowing down and demanded a massive amount of targets from Justin Herbert in 2023.

With the likes of Allen and DJ Moore in the starting lineup, the Bears have now formed, on paper, one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL. Allen has just one more year remaining on his current contract, but it can be expected that an extension remains near the front of Chicago’s minds after acquiring the star receiver.

The Chargers found themselves in a tricky financial situation this offseason, forcing them to release fellow wide receiver Mike Williams and restructure the contracts of edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Allen became a casualty of their unloading of cap space, and Chicago — who had the third-most cap space in the NFL prior to the trade — took advantage.

Allen reunites with Bears wide receivers coach Chris Beatty, who was his positional coach in Los Angeles from 2021 to 2023.