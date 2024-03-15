The Bear’s Den, March 15, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears’ DJ Moore reacts to Chargers’ Keenan Allen trade – NBC Sports Chicago - DJ Moore has a new receiving partner

2024 NFL draft: Bears picks after trading for Keenan Allen – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s what the Bears draft picks look like after trading for Keenan Allen

Source: Bears to acquire 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen - 670 - The Chicago Bears have struck a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, a source said as FOX Sports first reported.

Bears sign center Coleman Shelton to a 1-year deal - 670 - The Bears have signed veteran center Coleman Shelton to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately clear.

Source: Bears to sign tackle Jake Curhan on a 1-year deal - 670 - The Bears have reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jake Curhan on a one-year deal. He spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks.

Bears reunion for D'Andre Swift and Justin Fields — for now - Chicago Sun-Times - The new Bears running back and in-limbo quarterback were teammates at Georgia in 2018. "Justin's my guy," Swift said. "I've always been a Justin Fields fan." But Swift knows their reunion with the Bears could be short-lived.

Halas Intrigue Bears podcast: What's going on with Justin Fields? - Chicago Sun-Times - And what have the Beasr done so far with free agency underway?

Stockpiling playmakers such as RB D'Andre Swift only will help Bears — no matter who plays QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Swift has the credentials and salary of a primary back, but each of the three runners brings important qualities to the offense.

Safety Kevin Byard on Bears' defense: 'You want to be a part of something like that' - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears brought in Byard to make the best part of their defense better.

Chicago Bears trade for six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen - 670 - The Chicago Bears have been choosy in free agency but made a bold move in the trade market Thursday night, acquiring six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen from the San Diego Chargers.

Chargers trading WR Keenan Allen to Bears for fourth-round pick: Sources - The Athletic - Allen earned his sixth Pro Bowl selection last season.

Bears may have found the answer at center with ex-Ram Coleman Shelton - The Athletic - The Bears agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Shelton, who started 30 games for the Rams over the last two seasons.

D'Andre Swift deserves an opportunity to prove his worth for the Chicago Bears' offense next season - D'Andre Swift is being paid like a No. 1 running back and he deserves an opportunity to show he can live up to that status with the Bears next season.

Why safety Kevin Byard wanted to join the Chicago Bears - Kevin Byard entered free agency for the first time in his career, but here is why the veteran safety wanted to join the Chicago Bears.

Bears trade for wide receiver Keenan Allen – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears found their receiver to pair with DJ Moore, trading a fourth-round pick to the Chargers for Keenan Allen, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago’s...

Report: Bears trade for Keenan Allen - NBC Sports - The Pro Bowl receiver reportedly declined a pay cut to remain in Los Angeles.

Bears trade for Chargers WR Keenan Allen, giving up 4th-round pick: source - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are trading a fourth-round pick for Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, a source confirmed Thursday night.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

AJ Dillon set to re-sign with Packers - NBC Sports - Aaron Jones is gone from Green Bay, but it looks like AJ Dillon will be sticking around.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Stephen Jones: We don’t define "all-in" by what you spend in free agency - NBC Sports - Cowboys fans got their hopes up when owner Jerry Jones used the words "all in" when discussing the team's offseason plans.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Bears trade for 6-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have made a blockbuster move, trading for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

ECD: Chicago Bears Sign OT Jake Curhan - Windy City Gridiron - The third year pro previously spent his career with Shane Waldron and the Seattle Seahawks.

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Mock Draft 3.0 - Windy City Gridiron - Check out how the fellas mock draft it for the Bears this week!

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears sign offensive lineman Coleman Shelton - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have another option at center.

Zimmerman: 10 Landing Spots for Justin Fields Trade in Re-Evaluated QB Market - Windy City Gridiron - After the primary market for Justin Fields fizzled, we look at where he might end up.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.