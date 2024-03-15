Keenan Allen Emergency Podcast!

Ryan Poles is making moves!

The Chicago Bears have sent a fourth-round pick this year to the LA Chargers in exchange for Keenan Allen. Allen will be 32 this year and is in the final year of his contract, but the deal gives the Chicago Bears one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL with Allen and DJ Moore.

Bill Zimmerman and Jeff Berkes sat down to discuss the move, how it will impact the Bears offense, if it means anything specifically for the quarterback position, how Ryan Poles is showing the trend to trade picks for players, and how this will impact their decisions in the rest of free agency and in the draft with the ninth pick.

It’s a big day for the Chicago Bears so check out the podcast below and let us know in the comments below your initial reactions to the trade!

For the YouTube crowd, the video version is here...