Dante Pettis returns to Chicago

Ryan Poles continues to grind away at filling in every possible position of need prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. While he recently made a big splash at wide receiver with the acquisition of Keenan Allen, that doesn’t mean he’s overlooking depth. He has added a journeyman with previous stops with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants in addition to his recent time with the Chicago Bears.

Pettis started seven games for Chicago at wide receiver in 2022, being targeted more than 40 times and accounting for almost 10% of the receiving yards the team accumulated that season—which arguably says as much as needs to be said about the receiver room and the 2022 Bears. Pettis also functioned as a returner for Chicago in that time. That was the only season in his career that he played every game of the season, and it tied his single-season starting record.

Pettis was signed for 2023, as well, but he was placed on injured reserve in August of that year and then released with an injury settlement by early September. If he is healthy, he will continue to fill in veteran depth in a receiver room that has gotten much stronger since the last time he was on the field.