Keenan Allen is in Chicago and ‘ready to get to it’

Chicago Bears fans were mostly overjoyed last night when the Bears sent a fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen.

But then these comments from his post-season press conference popped up, and the mood of some grew worrisome.

"I'm not playing for a team that I don't want to play for. It is what it is. I've been playing this game long enough. I'm kind of solidified on that side. If it did come down to that, then adios amigos."

Trade rumors started for the 32-year-old wideout immediately after L.A.'s 2023 season ended. The Chargers had some salary cap issues, and everyone expected that changes were coming. Defensive ends Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa agreed to restructure their contracts to remain in Los Angeles, but when Allen was approached about a pay cut, he declined.

That's when Bears general manager Ryab Poles swooped in.

There must have been some assurances that Allen would be cool with the trade, which is why his January comment that "I'm not playing for a team that I don't want to play for" didn't phase me.

Judging by his first public comments from Chicago, he seems happy to be a Bear.