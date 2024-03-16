2024 Bears mock draft: Post-Keenan Allen trade

There’s still plenty of NFL free agency to play out, but the Bears have made some pretty big moves in the early going.

Their signings addressed multiple needs on their roster, with general manager Ryan Poles bringing in the likes of running back D’Andre Swift, safety Kevin Byard, tight end Gerald Everett and center Coleman Shelton. They also succeeded in their efforts to re-sign cornerback Jaylon Johnson, locking down arguably their best young player for the long run.

Chicago’s most surprising move came this past Thursday night, however. Taking advantage of the Chargers’ need to shed salary cap, the Bears traded a 2024 fourth-round pick for star wide receiver Keenan Allen. In trading for the 6-time Pro Bowler, they formed one of the most talented receiver duos in the NFL on paper, pairing Allen with fellow star wideout DJ Moore.

The Bears still have a solid amount of cap space to work with, but it’s likely a majority of their biggest spending is behind them. That said, now’s as good of a time as any to look at how Chicago’s free agency approach might change their plans for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here is my updated 7-round 2024 mock draft for the Bears.

Trade 1

Steelers receive: QB Justin Fields

Bears receive: 2024 third-round pick (No. 98), 2025 conditional fourth-round pick that could become a third-round pick

After trading Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson is the uncontested starting quarterback in Pittsburgh. That said, they don’t have a long-term contingency plan for after the 35-year-old quarterback moves on. Fields would get the chance to learn from one of the best mobile QBs of all time, and while it’s not a for-sure starting spot like one could argue he deserves, going to the Steelers would give him a path to success.

Round 1 (via Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

If you’re trading Fields, the No. 1 pick should be used on a quarterback. Williams is the consensus top passer in the 2024 draft, and for good reason. He possesses superstar potential and figures to be a no-brainer for the Bears here.

Trade 2

Saints receive: No. 9 pick, 2025 fourth-round pick

Bears receive: No. 14 pick, No. 45 pick

Given the Bears’ current lack of quantity of trade picks, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they look to trade down from the No. 9 pick. The Saints move up a few spots here, securing Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State to boost their offensive line. If one of Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze are gone when Chicago is on the clock — which, in this case, they both were — then I think trading down is their best bet.

Round 1 (via Saints, projected trade): Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Latu, for my money, has the best tape of any edge rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has the size, quickness, physicality and deep arsenal of hand techniques that saw him dominate at UCLA the last two seasons and could make him a double-digit sack artist in the pros. One would have to assume the Bears have done their medical research on him, and if they come back clean, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be selected in the top half of Round 1.

Round 2 (via Saints, projected trade): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Wide receiver isn’t nearly as big of a need for the Bears now that they’ve acquired Keenan Allen, but don’t be surprised if they still draft one relatively early this year. Allen turns 32 in April and has just one year on his current deal. Plus, Chicago doesn’t currently have a solidified front-runner for their WR3 spot. Pearsall tested incredibly well at the Combine, and he has the toughness, sticky hands, explosiveness and high route-running IQ to match. His craftiness and fluidity would make him a strong inside-outside threat for the Bears.

Trade 3

Bengals receive: No. 75 pick

Bears receive: No. 80 pick, No. 149 pick, No. 194 pick

This trade is just more to acquire more Day 3 draft capital. As of this writing, they don’t have any draft picks in Rounds 5, 6 or 7. I find it hard to believe Poles won’t make moves to pick in that range.

Round 3 (via Bengals, projected trade): Christian Haynes, OG/C, UConn

Haynes was a two-time All-American at UConn, proving himself to be a dominant force along the interior. He’s an athletic blocker with center-guard versatility, coordinated movements at the point of attack, and a mean streak that pops on tape. I like him as a depth option in 2024 and an eventual starter at guard should one of Teven Jenkins or Nate Davis not be on the team for the Bears beyond this upcoming season.

Round 3 (via Steelers, projected trade): Maason Smith, DL, LSU

Poles took a flier on a raw but toolsy defensive tackle in Zacch Pickens in Round 3 last year, and it wouldn’t surprise to see the Bears add another interior defender in the draft this offseason. Smith has a 95th-percentile wingspan and a 6-foot-5, 306-pound frame. He has powerful hands that complement his length well, and he’s also explosive off the ball with a very good first step. Should he stay healthy and improve the diversity of his pass rushes, the ceiling is incredibly high for Smith down the line.

Round 4 (via Eagles): Myles Cole, EDGE, Texas Tech

Is it a coincidence I’m picking an edge rusher with a 9.93 RAS grade? Not at all. Cole is raw as the day is long, but he’s a phenomenal athlete with an insane combination of size, length, strength, and speed. He’s quick off the ball and, with his red-hot motor, is a dangerous threat in pursuit. Pad level and a plan at the point of attack are issues for him, but as he develops as a rotational edge rusher in the NFL, he should have the chance to work those issues out.

Round 5 (via Bengals, projected trade): Tahj Washington, WR, USC

I’ve mocked Washington to the Bears in the past, and I can’t help but think this addition makes sense. Not only was he Caleb Williams’ top target at USC, but he’s a shifty route runner who’s quick out of his breaks and has the deep speed to take the top off of defenses. He had a drop rate of just 1.7% in 2023, too. He’s skinny and lacks in the physicality department, but his speed and knack for getting open would make him a good backup in the early going and a competitor with Tyler Scott for the WR4 role.

Round 6 (via Bengals, projected trade): Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming

Beautiful mullet aside, Crum is a toolsy offensive tackle worth developing. He ran an incredible 4.94 40-yard dash with a 1.68 10-yard split at 6-foot-8 and 313 pounds at the Combine, and that acceleration shows in how he climbs to the second level on tape. He offers a wide base in pass protection, and he does a good job of driving his feet to generate movement near the line of scrimmage. He would compete for a roster spot and serve as a potential developmental swing tackle in due time.

