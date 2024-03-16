Chicago Bears Weekend News and Rumor Tracker

The Chicago Bears dipped their toe into the first wave of free agency. They filled some needs and added to their depth in the next wave. But the big splash came via a trade for Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen.

The Bears still have some work to do at a few positions, there’s a big hole at defensive end, and rumors of another trade persist.

We'll update this news and rumor tracker all weekend as information becomes available about the Bears.

Chicago's remaining free agents

D'Onta Foreman, RB

Lucas Patrick, C/G

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR

Trent Taylor, WR

Dylan Cole, LB

Marcedes Lewis, TE

Robert Tonyan, TE

Rasheem Green, DE

Yannick Ngakoue, DE

Joe Reed, WR

Josh Blackwell, CB

If you see any interesting rumors or reports, be sure to share them in the comment section, but please DO NOT share bogus rumors from random or fake Twitter accounts that make stuff up for likes and shares.

