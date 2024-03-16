Why Keenan Allen probably isn’t a one-year rental for the Bears

I must admit, I did NOT have the Chicago Bears trading for Keenan Allen on my bingo card this offseason.

Then again, with the Chargers in cap hell and the chance to pick up Allen’s expiring contract for a mere fourth-round pick, why the hell not?

Now he’s here and officially a Chicago Bear. What’s more: he expects to be more than a one-year rental in the Windy City.

When asked Saturday in his introductory press conference if he saw himself in a Bears uniform past this season, Allen, who’s currently on the final year of an $80 million deal he signed with the Chargers in 2020, was matter-of-fact.

“Absolutely,” Allen told reporters. “Or we wouldn’t be here right now. Obviously, we’ll get there down the line.”

Allen did say nothing is imminent in the extension department and that he and the Bears are taking things one day at a time. But with Allen due to make a base salary just north of $18 million and cost about $23 against the salary cap, it would make sense for the Bears to give him an extension to knock that cap number down.

Just don’t ask him to restructure his current deal and take a pay cut the way the Chargers did: “I’m not doing it. I’m not doing it. I just came off my best season so it’s not happening,” he said of his thought process on that front.

That way, Allen can build for a few years alongside DJ Moore, whom Allen praised extensively, and whichever quarterback the Bears go with in the future.

On that note, Bears media seems to largely have forgotten Justin Fields exists, asking Allen about playing with a rookie quarterback and specifically about his opinion on Caleb Williams — a “hell of an athlete,” according to the veteran receiver — while acknowledging Fields in passing just once.

It’s no secret what everyone believes will happen in the coming weeks with the Bears owning the No. 1 overall pick and being largely expected to take Williams.

But boy, it sure would be awkward if, after the Bears met with Williams and the expected hype train toward his selection atop the draft builds, Chicago ended up not going that direction…

Whatever happens, Allen’s going to be here and probably going to be quite good.