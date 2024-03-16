Chicago Bears Sign DE Jake Martin to One-Year Deal

While we fans continue to bask in the glory that comes off the heals from their blockbuster trade for wide receiver Keenan Allen, the Chicago Bears have made another signing. While this comes no where close to the level of magnitude for that previous deal, this move does address one major concern up front on defense. And that’ll be at defensive end.

Per the Chicago Bears’ official website they have signed defensive end Jake Martin to a one-year deal. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed as of the writing of this article. This signing is also pending a physical.

We have agreed to terms with DE Jake Martin on a one-year contract.



Welcome to Chicago, Jake! ⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 16, 2024

Jake Martin has bounced around the league for the first few years of his career. Originally selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 6th round — 186th overall — of the 2018 NFL draft he has recorded a total of 18.0 career sacks between five different teams. The 6-2 242lb defensive end also has considerable experience on special teams. It remains to be seen if he’s offered more than a rotational role on the defensive line.

As of this moment all signs are pointing to the Bears addressing defensive end pretty early during the upcoming draft. They currently own 4 total picks between the first and fourth rounds.