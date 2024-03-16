Justin Fields thanks Chicago

The Justin Fields era has ended for the Chicago Bears, and Fields has issued a statement via social media thanking Chicago.

Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!

Fields will continue his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’ll be backing up 35-year-old Russell Wilson, who recently signed a one-year contract.