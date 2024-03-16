The Chicago Bears failed Justin Fields

I still get goosebumps when I remember it. I can hear the words in my mind over and over again.

“With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft the...MY Chicago Bears select Justin Fields quarterback, Ohio State.”

The excitement was immediate. No Chicago Bears fan truly believed the team would have a shot at one of the top quarterbacks without a massive trade-up.

To get someone of Fields’ caliber, outside the top 10 felt like fate finally shining on the Chicago Bears and their years of quarterback woes.

The other clip from that night that lives in my head is Fields’ reaction.

Sitting in his home with his family. “There’s been too much talking lately. I’m just ready to work.”

Unfortunately, all that work was let down by an organization that was more often out-of-sorts and caught between conflicting directions. It failed Justin and washed away perhaps the best chance the Bears had at finally securing a franchise quarterback, to that point in time.

The Justin Fields era ended Saturday evening with the news that the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick that could become a fourth-rounder, depending on his playing time.

The stats, in the passing game, aren’t very impressive. A 10-28 record as a starter, 60.3 percent completion percentage, 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, 30 interceptions, 166.9 YPG, 135 sacks and 4.77 ANY/A and an 82.3 rating. The rushing stats are much better. 2,220 yards, 14 TD and a 6.2 YPA average.

The excitement about what is coming and what is next is real. And fans should celebrate that and get excited. Because a team rarely has the No. 1 overall pick two years in a row with a 7-10 record, a potential top-10 defense and a stable of good-to-great weapons.

That’s a fantastic landing spot for a quarterback.

And the reality is, it’s not close to what Fields had to work with.

As a rookie, the plan was to sit him. He never had a shot to earn the starting job in training camp, despite appearing to all present to be the best and most talented QB on the field.

Adam Jahns on the Hoge and Jahns podcast summed it up best with a great clip that they play over and over. “What a waste of time training camp was guys, (expletive).”

Of course, Andy Dalton got hurt in week two and Justin Fields was thrust into the starting role in week three against the fantastic Cleveland Browns defense.

He was thrown onto a team with a suspect offensive line, questionable receiving weapons and a coaching staff and front office on thin ice.

Surprise. It didn’t work.

In year two, he got a new coaching staff, a new offensive system and a roster that had to be completely burned to the ground to reboot.

Of course, it went down in flames. But there were moments of brilliance. And the brilliance was magical.

The runs, the big passes. All during a three-win season that ended on a 10-game losing streak. Fields gave Bears fans some of the most fun moments and flashiest plays that many can remember from a quarterback in a navy and orange jersey.

The promise was there. He just needed weapons. He just needed some help. He needed development as a passer.

So 2023 became improve or else.

He didn’t take the steps any of us wanted. Are there excuses? Yes. Are there some metrics that say the Bears could be defended for building around him and seeing where it goes? Yes. But only if they didn’t have the No. 1 overall pick again.

Saturday’s conclusion was the worst-kept secret in the league. Ryan Poles said as much in his farewell statement. The culmination of a failure that began days after Fields was drafted.

Former general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy thought Fields was their ticket to prolonging their tenures. But they bungled the situation by not keeping Fields on the bench as they intended. They needed Fields to save their jobs.

With little support, Fields was running for his life, but by the season’s end, it looked all right. He appeared to be on the right track.

The coaching staff and front office was fired. The new regime came in and decided to reset the salary cap and draft capital. That meant tearing the roster down to the studs.

It gave the second-year QB even less of a chance at success. He had fewer weapons and in the end, it seemed less flexibility from the coaches to help him.

But there were record-setting rushing performances. Games that the Bears had no business being in they were in because of No. 1. Flashes of brilliance but also so many plays that you wanted him to take back.

And we know what happened last year. More of that. Fumbles and interceptions in big moments. Tight games that felt like the Bears had a chance to win but the quarterback couldn’t come up with a play.

Bears fans should take 24 hours to digest this and be sad if you choose.

I am sad that Justin Fields didn’t work.

He was supposed to be the one who could overcome it. But he didn’t. He couldn’t.

It isn’t all his fault. But he also wasn’t where he needed to be and where the team needed in his development.

Monday morning we as fans should all wake up and get excited for the future. For what the No. 1 overall pick could mean for Chicago and their football future.

But we can be sad about Justin not working. Because it was a failure. From start to finish.

The silver lining is that we have to believe that the organization learned from their mistakes.

And this trade is the culmination of Ryan Poles setting up whatever QB is next to be in a much better position than Justin Fields ever was.

That’s the reality. It’s also an admission that they failed Justin Fields.

I can’t be the only fan wishing Fields well and hoping to see him reach his potential in Pittsburgh. Fields did everything asked of him and more. He never outwardly complained. He’s rolled with more punches than a lot of players would.

But this is the best thing for all sides. And even if Caleb Williams (or whoever) works out, other than this moment of the No. 1 overall pick, we can all agree that Justin Fields got screwed in Chicago.

Thank you Justin Fields. You were truly a one-of-a-kind player and an easy guy to root for. You handled many awful situations with class and grace.