Bears GM Ryan Poles issues a statement on the Justin Fields trade

Earlier tonight, the Chicago Bears finalized a trade of quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and general manager Ryan Poles issued a statement on the decision via the team’s site.

“We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears,” general manager Ryan Poles said. “Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a club. We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career.”

We first heard rumblings about the Steelers being linked to Justin Fields a month ago when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that their head coach was fond of him.

“Mike Tomlin’s a big fan of Justin Fields,” Schefter said of Pittsburgh’s head coach. “We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks.”

But a few weeks later, the Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson, giving the Steelers a more experienced quarterback option. Thus, the Fields-to-Pittsburgh buzz seemingly dried up.

However, earlier this week, Steeler backup quarterback Kenny Pickett asked out and was subsequently traded to the Eagles.

Which opened the door back up with Pittsburgh, and the buzz returned.

ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported more information on Chicago’s process.

A source told ESPN that five teams in addition to Pittsburgh reached out to Chicago, and the majority of those teams had envisioned the former first-round pick in a backup role. Additionally, the Steelers had been in talks with the Bears throughout the week of free agency and reached out again after sending Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. The Bears had an additional offer with stronger draft capital from a team with an established starter, per a source, but chose to send Fields to Pittsburgh with the hope of putting the 25-year-old in a position to continue his development — first as a backup to Wilson and eventually as a starter.

Fields may be number two in Pittsburgh behind the 35-year-old Wilson, but this is probably his best opportunity to climb back to being the QB1.

Shortly after the trade was announced, Mason West and I jumped on 2nd City Gridiron to discuss the move.

Our podcast version can be heard here.