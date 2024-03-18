The Bear’s Den, March 18, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

The 2021 quarterback first round officially becomes a disaster - NBC Sports - Four of top 15 picks have busted in their first NFL stops.

Bears say bye to likability (Justin Fields) and hello to the idea of a Super Bowl title (Caleb Williams) - Chicago Sun-Times - The sixth-round pick the Bears received in the Fields trade was the final verdict on his ability.

'The League' confirms Ryan Poles' call on Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields fit the profile of a young quarterback with massive potential that a desperate team mired in the muck of NFL mediocrity could fall in love with. But in a bit of a surprising rebuke, there was little interest, as he only netted a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Talk about a Bear market not ending well - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles finally deals Fields, but paltry return reflects stunning disappearance of trade market

Justin Fields trade: Bears saw potential in QB, but were unconvinced as attention shifts to Caleb Williams - Chicago Sun-Times - They didn't see enough to sway them from planning their future around consensus No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams in line to be Bears' next QB of the future with Justin Fields gone - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s a new era for Bears quarterbacks. Again.

Justin Fields thanks city after trade - Chicago Sun-Times - Shortly after the Bears agreed to trade Fields to the Steelers, the quarterback issued a statement on social media saying goodbye to the city of Chicago.

Column: Why didn't Chicago Bears get more in Justin Fields trade? - Chicago Tribune - Why did the Chicago Bears get such a small return for Justin Fields? The NFL didn't value the quarterback and knew GM Ryan Poles had to move him.

Steelers will try, try again with another Bears QB as Justin Fields heads to the ’Burgh - The Athletic - A sixth-round pick (that could turn into a fourth) is a pretty good return for an ex-Bears QB. Usually, Chicago gets nothing in return.

Bears trade Justin Fields: Reaction to the compensation and what’s next for the QB - The Athletic - We reflect on the Fields trade. Why was the compensation so low and what could be next for the now-former Bears quarterback?

Justin Fields trade grades: Steelers seize opportunity; did Bears bungle deal? - The Athletic - That’s all Chicago could get for Fields?

How the Justin Fields era should be remembered in Chicago: Promise unfulfilled - The Athletic - Fields showed incredible flashes with the Bears, but his inconsistency and a changing coaching staff around him led to this decision.

Justin Fields trade: Steelers were 1 of 5 offers, per Ian Rapoport – NBC Sports Chicago - Apparently there was a bigger market for a Justin Fields trade than assumed, given the return Bears GM Ryan Poles received

How Justin Fields trade affects Chicago Bears draft picks – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s the full list of Chicago Bears draft picks in 2024 and 2025

Hughes: First Week of Free Agency Reveals Continued Prudence, Patience of Poles - Da Bears Blog - Ryan Poles has a stubborn vision for how he intends to build the Chicago Bears into a contender and that stubbornness is why it feels like the Bears are finally in the right hands.

With Justin Fields, the Steelers could eventually do what the Bears didn't - NBC Sports - The Bears didn't exercise patience with the Justin Fields situation.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Police were called to “domestic dispute” at Tyreek Hill’s house in January - NBC Sports - Hill’s wife claimed he “smashed” an unlit cigar in her face.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder: Justin Fields and what could have been for the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - An era ended Saturday. The future for the excitement is real, but what could’ve been will echo for years.

Wiltfong: Bears GM Ryan Poles issues a statement on the Justin Fields trade - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles makes a statement on his trade of Justin Fields and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin has info on the timeline of the deal.

Wiltfong: Justin Fields thanks Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - The Justin Fields era has ended for the Chicago Bears, and Fields has issued a statement via social media thanking Chicago.

Wiltfong: Bears trade Justin Fields to the Steelers - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have parted ways with Justin Fields.

ECD: Chicago Bears Sign DE Jake Martin to One-Year Deal - Windy City Gridiron - The former Indianapolis Colt and Houston Texan has been added to shore up depth at defensive end.

