Who is your favorite Bears free agent signee so far?

We’re one week into the 2024 free agency period, and the Chicago Bears have been fairly active. They added starters at safety and running back, signed a move tight end, added depth in the trenches and secondary, and bolstered their special teams units. The Bears also made a handful of trades, but for today’s question, just take into account the free agents Chicago has acquired.

Taking everything into consideration on these signings, who is your favorite Bears free agency acquisition so far?

Byron Cowart, DL

Jake Martin, DE

Dante Pettis, WR/PR

Jake Curhan, OL

Coleman Shelton, C

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB

Brett Rypien, QB

Matt Pryor, OL

Jonathan Owens, S

Gerald Everett, TE

D’Andre Swift, RB

Kevin Byard, S

Tavarius Moore, S

While I loved the Byard signing, and the Swift pickup is growing on me, my favorite so far is tight end Gerald Everett.

His versatility and run after the catch ability will be utilized by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who knows how to scheme touches up for his players. He’ll be on the field plenty in two tight end sets, but he’s athletic enough to split out wide. In the last four years between the Rams, Seahawks, and Chargers, he averaged 631 offensive snaps a season, and he should be right around that with the Bears in 2024.